Of 11,127 new tests, 158 came back positive in Champaign County on Wednesday, a rate of 1.4 percent.
The majority of tests and cases involved University of Illinois students — Campustown's 61820 ZIP code added 117 cases; the 11-to-20 age group added 116.
The number of hospitalized residents remained three for the fifth straight day in Champaign County, where the seven-day positivity rate stands at 0.7 percent.
Active cases increased by 106 (to 630) while recovered cases were up 52 (to 2,414).
Over the course of the pandemic, 325,375 tests have now produced 3,064 cases.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 463 active (up 73 from Tuesday), 1,227 total (up 117)
- 61801/Urbana: 60 active (up 14 from Tuesday), 261 total (up 18)
- 61821/Champaign: 18 active (up two from Tuesday), 358 total (up four)
- 61822/Champaign: 18 active (up five from Tuesday), 223 total (up five)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 17 active (up two from Tuesday), 54 total (up three)
- 61802/Urbana: 14 active (up 2 from Tuesday), 278 total (up three)
- 61853/Mahomet: 9 active (up two from Tuesday), 114 total (up two)
- 61874/Savoy: 8 active (up two from Tuesday), 84 total (up two)
- 61866/Rantoul: 7 active (up two from Tuesday), 284 total (up two)
- 61880/Tolono: 6 active (up 1 from Tuesday), 45 total (up one)
- 61843/Fisher: 2 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 32 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 2 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 10 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 2 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 8 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 1 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 16 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 1 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 8 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 1 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 1 active (up one from Tuesday), 4 total (up one)
- 61864/Philo: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 11 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 10 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 1 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 1 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 1 total (unchanged)
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 116 new cases in 11-to-20 age group
Here’s an updated breakdown of confirmed county cases by age group, according to CUPHD data:
- 11 to 20: 1,100 cases (up 116 from Tuesday); 29.7 percent of all tests in Champaign County
- 21 to 30: 772 cases (up 31 from Tuesday); 31.2 percent of tests
- 31 to 40: 372 cases (up three from Tuesday); 11.3 percent of tests
- 41 to 50: 263 cases (up three from Tuesday); 9.0 percent of tests
- 51 to 60: 214 cases (up five from Tuesday); 8.3 percent of tests
- 10 and under: 134 cases (up two from Tuesday); 1.7 percent of tests
- 61 to 70: 112 cases (up five from Tuesday); 5.2 percent of tests
- 71 to 80: 53 cases (up two from Tuesday); 2.1 percent of tests
- 81 to 90: 32 cases (unchanged from Tuesday); 1.1 percent of tests
- 91 to 100: 11 cases (unchanged from Tuesday); 0.4 percent of tests
UI CAMPUS: 1,385 new cases since classes started on Aug. 24
The seven-day positivity rate on the UI campus stood at 1.0 percent after three days’ worth of data was entered Wednesday, covering Labor Day weekend.
Between Aug. 24, when classes began, and Monday, the most recently updated day on the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 1,385 unique cases on campus.
Still, the number of new tests continues to dwarf the number of new cases, with 69 emerging Monday from 6,299 tests.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16: 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases
STATE: 48,029 tests, 1,337 cases, 30 deaths
Of 48,029 new tests statewide, 1,337 came back positive Wednesday, a rate of 2.8 percent.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate fell from 4.0 to 3.7 percent.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 30 lives lost to COVID-19 on Wednesday:
- Adams County: 1 male 90s
- Christian County: 1 female 90s
- Coles County: 1 female 80s
- Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Jackson County: 1 female 90s
- Jersey County: 1 female 100+
- Kane County: 1 male 80s
- Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- LaSalle County: 1 male 70s
- Macon County: 1 male 70s
- Madison County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s
- Peoria County: 1 male 90s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 80s
- Will County: 1 male 70s
- Williamson County: 1 female 80s, 3 females 90s
VERMILION COUNTY: 52 isolating at home, four hospitalized
The number of confirmed cases in Vermilion County grew by nine Wednesday, to 391.
Two of the new cases involved family members; another is a college student, county health Administrator Doug Toole said.
A breakdown of the nine cases by age:
- Three in 20s
- Two in 30s
- Three in 40s
- One in 90s
The county's seven-day positivity rate remained 2.6 percent, with the single-day rate 1.8 percent.