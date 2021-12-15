CHAMPAIGN — Three more Champaign County residents have died of COVID-19.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District reported the latest deaths Wednesday, along with 270 new COVID cases.
The latest deaths, a man in his 60s, a man in his 90s and a woman in her 70s, raised the county's COVID death toll to 222.
The number of cases in Champaign County that are currently active rose by 113 in the past day, to 1,829.
Three zip code areas of the county each had more than 200 active cases, all in Champaign: 61820, 266; 61821, 227; 61822, 203.
There continued to be 33 Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID, according to the public health district.
Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, had 76 COVID patients as of Wednesday, 17 of whom were in intensive care,
Carle reported 14.25 percent of the COVID tests it processed for the week ending Dec. 11 were positive.