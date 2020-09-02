UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS: 334 new cases in 2 days
URBANA -- The University of Illinois reported a record 104 new cases on Sunday and 230 on Monday, out of more than 20,000 tests, according to its dashboard.
Since move-in began Aug. 16, 1,013 cases have been found by the UI's saliva-based testing.
The number of cases detected since entry screening has been "higher than we would like," physicist and COVID-19 modeler Nigel Goldenfeld said Tuesday.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY
CHAMPAIGN -- Wednesday delivered a handful of new active COVID-19 cases in Champaign County, with an additional four bumping up the total number of active cases in the county to 549.
New positive tests continued to rise, with 37 more added in the past day, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 2,462, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Of those cases, two people are currently hospitalized, 1,893 have recovered and 20 have died.
The additional 37 new positives Wednesday came from 3,404 new tests done in the past day.
ILLINOIS
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,128 new cases Wednesday and 27 more deaths, including in:
- Adams County: 1 male 80s
- Christian County: 1 female 90s
- Cook County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 2
- males 80s
- Crawford County: 1 male 70s
- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 80s
- Ford County: 1 male 70s
- Jefferson County: 1 female 80s
- Kane County: 1 female 80s
- Lake County: 1 male 70s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s
- Macoupin County: 1 female 80s
- Montgomery County: 1 male 90s
- Perry County: 1 female 80s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 90s
- St. Clair County: 2 females 80s
- Williamson County: 1 female 90s