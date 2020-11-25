CHAMPAIGN -- Four more men have died of COVID-19 in Champaign County and 19 county residents were hospitalized with the disease, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The four latest deaths included two men in their 80s and two men in their 90s, raising the COVID death toll in the county to 52 Wednesday.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized was an increase of seven over the previous day.
The county also added another 136 new cases in the past day, raising the total to date to 10,351.
Of those, 1,164 cases were currently active, 55 fewer than the previous day.
The number of active close contacts in quarantine rose by 138 for a total 1,976.
Champaign-Urbana Public Health District contact tracers and case investigators will be working and making calls to the public on Thanksgiving, according to public health Administrator Julie Pryde.
“We just have to do what we can,” she said. “We can’t stop.”
The state’s community COVID testing site at Market Place mall will be closed on Thanksgiving, Pryde said.
Several Carle COVID testing sites will be open on the holiday with adjusted hours, but patients require a physician order to be tested there. On the holiday, patients can call 902-6100 to ask for testing approval.
Among the Carle testing sites open Thursday:
-- 1802 S. Mattis Ave., C: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
-- 311 W. Fairchild St., Danville: 8 a.m. to noon.
-- Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center, 701 E. Orange St., Hoopeston: 8 a.m. to noon.
-- 2512 Hurst Drive, Mattoon: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Christie Clinic will also do COVID testing on Thanksgiving day, but, like Carle, requires patients to be referred by physician offices for testing.
Patients may schedule those tests the day before the holiday through their doctors' offices or be referred to testing through the convenient care center at 1801 W. Windsor Road, C, which will be open on Thanksgiving from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.