CHAMPAIGN -- Four more men have died of COVID-19 in Champaign County and 19 county residents were hospitalized with the disease, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The four latest deaths included two men in their 80s and two men in their 90s, raising the COVID death toll in the county to 52 Wednesday.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized was an increase of seven over the previous day.
The county also added another 136 new cases in the past day, raising the total to date to 10,351.
Of those, 1,164 cases were currently active, 55 fewer than the previous day.
The number of active close contacts in quarantine rose by 138 for a total 1,976.