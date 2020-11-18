CHAMPAIGN -- A woman over 100 has become Champaign County’s 41st and oldest person to die with COVID-19.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District reported the latest COVID death Wednesday, along with 225 new cases that brought the total in the county to 9,339.
Among those, 1,589 cases were active, 80 more than on Tuesday, and 7,709 were recovered, up by 144 in the past day.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID rose by six Wednesday, to 16.
Carle Health’s new COVID dashboard indicated there are 76 COVID patients from several counties currently being treated at Carle Foundation Hospital.
More to know:
-- The public health district reported 9,459 tests in the county in the past day.
-- The number of active close contacts in quarantine in the county dropped by five, to 1,340.