Rates of #COVID19 are increasing across the country, with the highest case rates in the last week seen in the Midwest and Central United States. Help slow the spread:— CDC (@CDCgov) December 9, 2020
😷 Wear a mask.
↔️ Stay 6 ft from others.
🚫 Avoid crowds.
🖐️ Wash your hands.
More: https://t.co/gp6X4zTnBT pic.twitter.com/ugOzFRm9Vn
Champaign County’s seven-day positivity rate remained unchanged at 8.0 percent Wednesday, second-lowest of the 21 counties in Region 6.
The lowest, for the fifth straight day? Piatt County, now at 6.9 percent — down from 7.3 a day earlier.
Meanwhile, the seven-day rate for the region as a whole rose slightly Wednesday, from 11.9 to 12.0 percent.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Wednesday are through Dec. 6).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the UI campus’ saliva testing (if UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 6.1 percent, up from 5.9 overnight).
A look at the Region 6 rates since Nov. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Nov. 1: 10.0 percent
- Nov. 2: 10.0 percent
- Nov. 3: 10.2 percent
- Nov. 4: 10.2 percent
- Nov. 5: 10.8 percent
- Nov. 6: 11.3 percent
- Nov. 7: 11.9 percent
- Nov. 8: 12.2 percent
- Nov. 9: 12.7 percent
- Nov. 10: 13.0 percent
- Nov. 11: 13.5 percent
- Nov. 12: 13.6 percent
- Nov. 13: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 14: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 15: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 16: 14.3 percent
- Nov. 17: 14.6 percent
- Nov. 18: 14.5 percent
- Nov. 19: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 20: 13.7 percent
- Nov. 21: 13.4 percent
- Nov. 22: 13.1 percent
- Nov. 23: 12.7 percent
- Nov. 24: 12.1 percent
- Nov. 25: 11.9 percent
- Nov. 26: 12.0 percent
- Nov. 27: 11.7 percent
- Nov. 28: 11.9 percent
- Nov. 29: 12.0 percent
- Nov. 30: 12.1 percent
- Dec. 1: 12.4 percent
- Dec. 2: 12.5 percent
- Dec. 3: 12.1 percent
- Dec. 4: 12.2 percent
- Dec. 5: 11.9 percent
- Dec. 6: 12.0 percent
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Fayette: 26.9 percent (+1.2)
- Effingham: 22.1 percent (+1.4)
- Cumberland: 21.7 percent (+0.5)
- Clay: 21.1 percent (+0.1)
- Shelby: 19.2 percent (+0.5)
- Lawrence: 18.7 percent (+1.4)
- Jasper: 16.5 percent (+0.7)
- Douglas: 14.4 percent (+0.3)
- Moultrie: 14.3 percent (+0.9)
- Vermilion: 13.7 percent (+0.5)
- Richland: 13.5 percent (+0.9)
- Iroquois: 12.3 percent (-1.8)
- Crawford: 11.8 percent (+0.4)
- Ford: 10.5 percent (+0.9)
- DeWitt: 10.4 percent (-2.9)
- Edgar: 10.1 percent (-2.7)
- Clark: 9.4 percent (+0.8)
- Coles: 8.8 percent (-0.2)
- Macon: 8.4 percent (-0.4)
- Champaign: 8.0 percent (—)
- Piatt: 6.9 percent (-0.4)
If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 2.2 percent, up from 2.1 from the day prior.
CARLE: 13 of 66 COVID patients hospitalized in Urbana in ICU
Thirteen of the 66 COVID-positive patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Wednesday by Carle Health.
In all, 99 patients with COVID are hospitalized in Carle facilities, with 20 of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington has 18 COVID-positive patients (five in ICU) while Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney has 10 (two in ICU).
Reporting no patients in ICU: Carle Eureka Hospital (three COVID patients) and Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center (two).
Carle began providing daily information on COVID patients on Nov. 18, with the launch of a new online dashboard. Here’s an overview of the data for its Urbana and Bloomington hospitals:
URBANA
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 69 patients, 6 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 70 patients, 7 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 20: 67 patients, 10 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 59 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 23: 74 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Nov. 24: 68 patients, 14 in ICU
- Wednesday, Nov. 25: 70 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 26: 71 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 27: 74 patients, 12 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 28: 75 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 29: 70 patients, 12 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 30: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 61 patients, 8 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 62 patients, 9 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 4: 66 patients, 10 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 62 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 67 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 7: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 70 patients, 15 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 21 patients, 3 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 22 patients, 4 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 20: 22 patients, 5 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 24 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 28 patients, 5 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 23: 28 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, Nov. 24: 25 patients, 3 in ICU
- Wednesday, Nov. 25: 24 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 26: 26 patients, 2 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 27: 28 patients, 3 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 28: 26 patients, 3 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 29: 24 patients, 4 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 30: 27 patients, 4 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 4: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 15 patients, 4 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 15 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 7: 17 patients, 3 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 20 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 18 patients, 5 in ICU
Since March, 690 COVID-positive patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 132 hospitalized patients have died.
Also Wednesday, the C-U Public Health District reported that 20 Champaign County residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 — one fewer than on Tuesday.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 119 new cases, two fatalities
Of 5,345 new COVID-19 tests, 119 came back positive Wednesday in Champaign County, pushing the pandemic total over the 12,000 mark.
The county’s death toll rose by two, to 72, with one involving a man in his 70s, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Active cases in the county were up by seven, to 1,062. Recovered cases were up by 110, to 10,875.
The C-U Pubic Health District was monitoring 1,502 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, 18 fewer than on Tuesday.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health data:
- 61820/Champaign: 216 active (up 11), 3,890 total (up 22)
- 61821/Champaign: 165 active (down two), 1,425 total (up 12)
- 61822/Champaign: 112 active (down nine), 1,111 total (up seven)
- 61802/Urbana: 87 active (up two), 926 total (up 14)
- 61801/Urbana: 86 active (up 11), 1,079 total (up 18)
- 61866/Rantoul: 84 active (up one), 1,024 total (up eight)
- 61853/Mahomet: 76 active (unchanged), 630 total (up 12)
- 61874/Savoy: 60 active (down three), 382 total (up four)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 47 active (up one), 353 total (up 10)
- 61880/Tolono: 26 active (down one), 273 total (up two)
- 61847/Gifford: 21 active (up two), 115 total (up five)
- 61843/Fisher: 18 active (unchanged), 126 total (up one)
- 61859/Ogden: 10 active (unchanged), 58 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 10 active (up one), 46 total (up two)
- 61872/Sadorus: 8 active (up two), 25 total (up two)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 7 active (unchanged), 64 total (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 3 active (unchanged), 85 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 3 active (down three), 69 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 3 active (down one), 45 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 3 active (down one), 26 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 3 active (unchanged), 16 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 2 active (unchanged), 30 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 2 active (unchanged), 29 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 2 active (down one), 28 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 1 active (unchanged), 79 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged), 31 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 1 active (down three), 29 total (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD:
- 1,136,919 tests
- 12,009 confirmed cases
- 72 fatalities
- 20 county residents hospitalized
- 16,222 close contacts quarantined
- 1,631 close contacts that became positive
VERMILION COUNTY: 100 new cases, 42 hospitalized
The number of confirmed cases in Vermilion County grew by 100 Wednesday, to 3,933.
There are now 42 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19, two more than on Tuesday.
With 84 residents released from isolation, Vermilion now has 332 active cases.
How the new cases break down by age:
- One resident in their 90s
- Three in their 80s
- Seven in their 70s
- 16 in their 60s
- 19 in their 50s
- 15 in their 40s
- 14 in their 30s
- 15 in their 20s
- Three teens
- Three grade-school children
- One pre-schooler
- One toddler
- Two infants
COVID-19 Testing Information - Please see flyer for full details. pic.twitter.com/0AeWL5eahv— CU Public Health (@CU_PublicHealth) December 8, 2020
PIATT COUNTY: 11 new cases over two days
Reports Steve Hoffman, editor of Community Media Group’s Piatt County Journal-Republican:
Local health officials recorded 23 new cases of COVID-19 in DeWitt County and 11 new cases in Piatt County the first two days of the week.
The breakdown by town:
PIATT
- Monticello, 6
- La Place, 2
- Mansfield, 2
- White Heath, 1
DEWITT
- Clinton, 17
- Farmer City, 2
- Wapella, 2
- Waynesville, 1
- Kenney, 1
Piatt has a total of 903 confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic. DeWitt has 752.
FORD COUNTY: 18 new cases, 895 total
The number of COVID-19 cases in Ford County during the pandemic grew by 18 Wednesday, to 895.
Of the 895, 563 are classified as confirmed and 332 are probable.
Ford County’s seven-day positivity rate is 10.5 percent, up from 9.6 overnight.
Here’s a look at the county’s seven-day rate in December, according to IDPH data. (Note: The period covered ends three days ago, so figures posted Wednesday are through Dec. 6).
- Dec. 1: 9.4 percent
- Dec. 2: 10.9 percent
- Dec. 3: 9.9 percent
- Dec. 4: 9.9 percent
- Dec. 5: 9.6 percent
- Dec. 6: 10.5 percent
STATE: UI testing program offers blueprint for operating schools safely, Rockefeller Foundation president says
Reports Jerry Nowicki, bureau chief at our Springfield-based news partner, Capitol News Illinois:
While COVID-19 infection rates continued to decrease Wednesday, the number of people hospitalized for the disease increased to its highest mark since last Friday.
Gov. J.B Pritzker noted the importance of testing in suppressing virus positivity rates and targeting actions for mitigating spread. He was joined by Rajiv Shah, president of the Rockefeller Foundation, which is coordinating a national COVID-19 testing action plan.
Pritzker said the foundation has been “an important convener of public health officials and elected leaders to exchange best practices for protecting the health of their communities.”
Shah said the foundation’s goal is “fast, frequent testing” nationwide.
“Testing is really the only way out of the false choice between shutting everything down and suffering widespread loss of life,” Shah said.
Pritzker credited the foundation’s information gathering for advancing the Abbott BinaxNOW antigen test, which gives rapid results. He said Illinois administered 15,000 such tests in the previous 24 hours.
“The federal government bought BinaxNOW tests in bulk and delivered them to the states to use at their design,” Pritzker said. “In the absence of federal government leadership on their efficacy, the Rockefeller coalition went to work and states were able to share what they learned.”
Pritzker said Massachusetts launched an accuracy assessment on the tests and found “a minimal number of false positives,” passing the information along so that other states did not have to replicate the work.
Because of U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, the BinaxNOW tests are considered probable COVID-19 cases instead of confirmed cases, which is why the state now combines the two numbers in reporting daily case counts.
Pritzker said testing demand slowed before the Thanksgiving holiday, but an uptick is expected. The state now averages 96,000 tests per day on a seven-day rolling basis as of Wednesday, he said.
Shah said more states are pushing for national coordination by joining the foundation’s testing alliance.
“There are now 22 states including Illinois that, on a bipartisan basis, have come together to say that we should have common protocols, share best practices, understand which tasks can be deployed at what frequency and come together to do pooled procurement, thus lowering the price of each unit of testing supplies acquired and increasing both volumes and supply,” he added.
Pritzker said he has repeatedly called for a national testing strategy through the federal government and he has repeated the request to the transition team of President-elect Joe Biden.
“Even with all the well-deserved excitement around a vaccine right now, it will be months before vaccines are available to the general public,” he said. “So it's incredibly important that we do everything in our power to temper the spread of this virus in the coming weeks and months.”
“We’ve come too far to turn back now, if you can please celebrate the holidays virtually.” Dr. Ngozi Ezike, IDPH Director. pic.twitter.com/tzUHgz7Log— IDPH (@IDPH) December 9, 2020
Shah praised a University of Illinois rapid and widespread testing program that allows for frequent tests of students and faculty and results in timely contact tracing and quarantining when tests come back positive.
He said the program offers a blueprint for operating schools safely.
“It is very clear to us that throughout 2021, and certainly for the first half of next year, if schools are to be open, if health care workers are to be safe, if certain essential businesses are to operate in a high background community-spread environment, testing will be more important than ever,” he said.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported another 179 virus-related deaths over the previous 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 13,666 since the pandemic began. There have been 812,430 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 out of 11.3 million tests conducted.
As of Tuesday night, there were 5,284 people hospitalized with the virus in Illinois, an increase of 85 from the day before. Non-COVID hospitalizations increased as well, dropping the number of available beds statewide to 7,798, meaning 23.9 percent of beds were unused.
Intensive care bed use increased by 105 from the day prior to 1,176, with available beds dipping below 600 for the first time during the pandemic at 596. That left 17.8 percent of ICU beds available. There were 647 ventilators in use as of Tuesday night, leaving 69.3 percent available.
Statewide, the seven-day positivity rate dipped to 9.6 percent Wednesday as IDPH reported another 8,256 cases among 92,737 test results reported.
Regionally, positivity rates ranged from 10.3 percent in Region 3, which includes the Springfield area and several surrounding counties, to 15.4 percent in Region 7, which includes Will and Kankakee counties.
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS: 5,847 new tests, 27 new cases
Twenty-seven new cases emerged from 5,847 new tests Tuesday on campus, a rate of 0.5 percent, according to UI data updated Wednesday.
The seven-day positivity rate on campus remained 0.4 percent.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 5,847 new tests, 27 new cases
- Monday, Dec. 7: 8,618 new tests, 34 new cases
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 4,134 new tests, 25 new cases
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 3,304 new tests, 20 new cases
- Friday, Dec. 4: 7,032 new tests, 25 new cases
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 6,683 new tests, 23 new cases
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 7,542 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 5,795 new tests, 26 new cases
- Monday, Dec. 1: 9,341 new tests, 71 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 29: 4,121 new tests, 21 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 28: 3,717 new tests, 33 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 27: No testing for holiday
- Thursday, Nov. 26: No testing for holiday
- Wednesday, Nov. 25: 5,836 new tests, 14 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 24: 4,536 new tests, 13 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 23: 5,607 new tests, 26 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 3,291 new tests, 19 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 3,601 new tests, 12 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 20: 11,278 new tests, 34 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 10,424 new tests, 26 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 10,462 new tests, 34 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 17: 10,255 new tests, 40 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 16: 13,545 new tests, 51 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 15: 6,280 new tests, 21 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 14: 4,639 new tests, 12 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 13: 11,351 new tests, 32 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 12: 9,715 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 11: 11,071 new tests, 50 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 10: 10,324 new tests, 57 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 9: 11,800 new tests, 76 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 8: 5,339 new tests, 29 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 7: 4,016 new tests, 21 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 6: 10,429 new tests, 48 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 5: 8,895 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 4: 11,537 new tests, 80 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 3: 5,941 new tests, 40 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 2: 11,956 new tests, 82 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 1: 4,823 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 31: 3,522 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 30: 10,787 new tests, 39 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 29: 8,980 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 28: 9,579 new tests, 34 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 27: 10,294 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 26: 11,112 new tests, 74 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 25: 4,935 new tests, 23 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 24: 3,870 new tests, 15 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 23: 9,284 new tests, 22 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 22: 8,581 new tests, 23 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 21: 9,639 new tests, 20 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 20: 9,964 new cases, 18 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 19: 10,611 new tests, 18 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 18: 4,320 new tests, 6 new tests
- Saturday, Oct. 17: 3,666 new tests, 2 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 16: 9,700 new tests, 9 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 15: 7,777 new tests, 9 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 9,322 new tests, 11 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 10,057 new tests, 14 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 12: 9,573 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4,358 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 3,574 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 9: 9,867 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 7,953 new tests, 14 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 9,780 new tests, 21 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 10,369 new tests, 25 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 5: 11,142 new tests, 48 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 4,374 new tests, 7 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 3: 3,851 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 2: 10,765 new tests, 18 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 7,577 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 30: 10,354 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 29: 10,637 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 28: 10,736 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 27: 4,408 new tests, 28 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 26: 3,892 new tests, 17 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 25: 11,090 new tests, 41 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 24: 9,086 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 9,671 new tests, 28 new cases
- Tuesday. Sept. 22: 11,030 new tests, 62 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases