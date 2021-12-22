CHAMPAIGN — Coronavirus infections continued to pile up just ahead of the Christmas weekend, with another 427 Champaign County residents testing positive, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Between Monday and Wednesday, there have been 840 new COVID-19 cases in the county, with currently active cases growing by another 223 in a single day.
As of Wednesday, there were 2,310 active cases countywide, with 33 residents in the hospital with COVID-19.
The county's highest numbers of active cases continued to be in seven ZIP codes:
— Champaign/61820: 456.
— Champaign/61821: 287.
— Urbana/61801: 240.
— Champaign/61822: 227.
— Urbana/61802: 213.
— Mahomet/61853: 222.
— Rantoul/61866: 148.
As new and active cases have continued to grow, the health district’s vaccination appointments have been full all week, Administrator Julie Pryde said.
In the interest of getting as many people protected by vaccines as possible, walk-ins have also been given the shots, she said.
“A lot of people are coming in for boosters,” Pryde said.
Of the 198,391 Champaign County residents who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine (5 and older), 68.97 percent have had at least one dose and 62.38 percent are fully vaccinated, according to the health district.
Most people testing positive have continued to be unvaccinated.
The health district has been posting the number of vaccinated-versus-unvaccinated cases since July 1, and since that date, 10,011 of new infections have been among unvaccinated people, while 2,362 have been among those fully vaccinated.
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Carle Health system grew to 131, with 26 in intensive care.
Most of those patients were at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, which serves a broader area than Champaign County. That hospital was caring for 93 COVID-19 patients, with 18 in intensive care.
Among Carle’s 26 intensive-care patients, 21 were unvaccinated.