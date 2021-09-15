CHAMPAIGN -- There were 51 new COVID-19 cases in Champaign County Wednesday, along with 5,925 tests reported in the past day.
The number of active cases declined for a third day in a row, from 881 to 843, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID also declined, from 19 to 16.
The number of close contacts being quarantined by public health rose by six, to 590, in the past day.
With the latest cases added, the county has had 25,564 COVID cases to date.