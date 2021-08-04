CHAMPAIGN -- New COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued to rise in Champaign County Wednesday.
There were 52 new cases added in the past day, and the number of Champaign County residents in the hospital with COVID rose to 19, one more than on Tuesday, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
More to know:
-- Active cases were up by 18, to 448
-- Close contacts under quarantine were up by 50, to 335.
-- 2,140 new tests were reported in the past day.
-- Total cases in Champaign County to date: 21,968.