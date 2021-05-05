CHAMPAIGN -- Champaign County added 55 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, out of 7,138 new tests reported in the past day.
Of the 20,413 cases to date, 405 are currently active, an increase of 10 from the day before, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The highest number of active cases in the county is in Champaign’s 61821 zip code area, which has 95.
Also on Wednesday, the number of Champaign County residents in the hospital with COVID rose by two, to 12, and close contacts being quarantined declined by 12, to 504.