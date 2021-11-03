CHAMPAIGN -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Champaign County rose by 55 Wednesday, with 7,943 new tests added in the past day.
Active cases were also up, by 18, to 369, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The central Champaign ZIP code of 61820 had the highest number of active cases in the county, with 83.
More to know from the health district:
-- Total cases to date: 27,597.
-- Close contacts being quarantined: 456, up by 44.
-- Champaign County residents in the hospital with COVID-19: 13, unchanged from Tuesday.