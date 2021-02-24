CHAMPAIGN -- New COVID-19 cases in Champaign County were up by 59 Wednesday, but the number of currently active cases continued to fall.
Of the 18,060 cases to date, 472 were currently active, 32 fewer than the day before, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
More to know:
-- The health district had 618 close contacts of people with COVID in quarantine, 22 more than the day before.
-- The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID remained 11.
-- The 13,793 new tests reported in the past day raised the total to date to 1,705,020.