Six of the 69 COVID-positive patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Wednesday by Carle health.
In all, 96 patients with COVID are hospitalized in Carle facilities, with 21 at its BroMenn Medical Center in Urbana (three in ICU) and six at Richland Memorial Hospital in Onley (two in ICU).
Since March, 497 COVID-positive patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 80 hospitalized patients have died.
“I still hear people say COVID-19 isn’t real, that it’s just a cold, or that it’s a conspiracy,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike says at Wednesday afternoon’s daily briefing in Chicago. "... We have to call out the untruths. COVID-19 is very real and it’s been very deadly for so many.”
Also Wednesday, the C-U Public Health District reported that 16 Champaign County residents were hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of six overnight.
IDPH: 103,569 tests, 8,922 cases, 140 deaths
For the first time in 18 days, the daily total of new cases statewide was under 10,000.
Reason for optimism?
“The news has been so bad for so long,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in response to that question at Wednesday’s daily briefing in Chicago. “… There’s a glimmer of hope, I guess, in the idea but I have fooled before by the numbers.
Comparatively, Wednesday’s 8,922 new cases, from 103,569 new tests, are “a terrific number but I don’t want to draw any conclusions until we’ve seen more data.”
The statewide seven-day positivity rate declined on Wednesday — from 12.5 to 11.9 percent.
Here’s a look at November's daily case and testing totals, with state pandemic highs noted with asterisks
- Nov. 18: 103,569 tests, 8,922 cases
- Nov. 17: 94,205 tests, 12,601 cases
- Nov. 16: 90,612 tests, 11,632 cases
- Nov. 15: 84,831 tests, 10,631 cases
- Nov. 14: 114,370 tests, 11,028 cases
- Nov. 13: 106,540 tests, 15,415 cases*
- Nov. 12: 100,617 tests, 12,702 cases*
- Nov. 11: 93,464 tests, 12,657 cases*
- Nov. 10: 101,955 tests, 12,623 cases*
- Nov. 9: 64,760 tests, 10,573 cases
- Nov. 8: 90,757 tests, 10,009 cases
- Nov. 7: 98,418 tests, 12,428 cases*
- Nov. 6: 98,401 tests, 10,376 cases*
- Nov. 5: 86,015 tests, 9,935 cases*
- Nov. 4: 71,857 tests, 7,538 cases
- Nov. 3: 82,435 tests, 6,516 cases
- Nov. 2: 68,118 tests, 9,810 cases*
- Nov. 1: 78,458 tests, 6,980 cases
IDPH also reported 140 fatalities on Wednesday, pushing its pandemic total over the 11,000 mark, to 11,014:
- Adams County: 1 male 90s
- Bureau County: 1 female 90s
- Champaign County: 1 female 100-plus
- Clinton County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Coles County: 1 male 90s
- Cook County: 2 males 30s, 1 female 40s, 2 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 4 males 50s, 7 females 60s, 13 males 60s, 10 females 70s, 9 males 70s, 6 females 80s, 13 males 80s, 6 females 90s, 4 males 90s, 1 male 100-plus
- DeWitt County: 1 female 90s
- DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s, 2 males 90s
- Effingham County: 1 male 90s
- Fayette County: 1 male 80s
- Franklin County: 1 male 90s
- Greene County: 1 male 90s
- Jackson County: 1 male 70s
- Kendall County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 90s
- Knox County: 1 female 90s
- Lake County: 1 male 90s
- LaSalle County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 90s
- Livingston County: 1 male 60s
- Logan County: 1 male 80s
- Macon County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s
- McDonough County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- McHenry County: 1 male 70s, 2 females 90s
- Ogle County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s
- Peoria County: 2 females 80s
- Sangamon County: 1 male 80s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 70s
- Stephenson County: 1 female 80s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 90s
- Vermilion County: 1 male 70s
- Warren County: 1 female 80s
- Wayne County: 1 male 90s
- Whiteside County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Will County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Williamson County: 1 male 70s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 225 new cases, 41st fatality
A woman over 100 became the 41st Champaign County resident to lose their life to COVID-19, the C-U Public Health District reported Wednesday.
Of 9,459 new tests, 225 came back positive countywide Wednesday.
Other county numbers of note:
— Active cases were up by 80, to 1,589.
— Recovered cases rose by 144, to 7,709.
— Close contacts in quarantine fell by five, to 1,340.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 324 active (up 24), 3,339 total (up 47)
- 61821/Champaign: 210 active (up three), 1,049 total (up 22)
- 61822/Champaign: 184 active (up six), 820 total (up 22)
- 61802/Urbana: 163 active (up nine), 696 total (up 23)
- 61866/Rantoul: 158 active (up 21), 801 total (up 33)
- 61801/Urbana: 130 active (up six), 863 total (up 23)
- 61853/Mahomet: 105 active (down four), 428 total (up nine)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 49 active (up six), 224 total (up nine)
- 61880/Tolono: 46 active (down four), 187 total (up three)
- 61874/Savoy: 46 active (unchanged), 263 total (up six)
- 61847/Gifford: 22 active (unchanged), 62 total (up four)
- 61877/Sidney: 17 active (unchanged), 65 total (up six)
- 61843/Fisher: 16 active (up one), 89 total (up one)
- 61864/Philo: 13 active (down two), 65 total (down two)
- 61849/Homer: 13 active (up two), 44 total (up three)
- 61871/Royal: 13 active (unchanged), 23 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 12 active (unchanged), 46 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 9 active (up one), 31 total (up two)
- 60949/Ludlow: 9 active (up one), 22 total (up one)
- 61845/Foosland: 9 active (up four), 20 total (up four)
- 61840/Dewey: 8 active (up one), 16 total (up one)
- 61863/Pesotum: 7 active (up one), 31 total (up two)
- 61862/Penfield: 5 active (unchanged), 23 total (up one)
- 61875/Seymour: 4 active (unchanged), 20 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 4 active (down one), 15 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 2 active (unchanged), 19 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 1 active (unchanged), 9 total (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 1 active (unchanged), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD:
- 976,815
- 9,339 confirmed cases
- 41 fatalities
- 12,567 close contacts quarantined
- 1,264 close contacts that became positive
UI: Seven-day positivity rate remains 0.4 percent
The seven-day positivity rate on campus held at 0.4 percent for the third straight day.
Forty new cases emerged from 10,255 new tests Tuesday on campus, a rate of 0.4 percent, according to data updated Wednesday.
Since Aug. 24, when classes began, there have been 3,516 unique cases of COVID-19 on the UI campus.
Since Aug. 16, when move-in week kicked off, there have been 3,798 cases.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Tuesday, Nov. 17: 10,255 new tests, 40 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 16: 13,545 new tests, 51 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 15: 6,280 new tests, 21 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 14: 4,639 new tests, 12 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 13: 11,351 new tests, 32 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 12: 9,715 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 11: 11,071 new tests, 50 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 10: 10,324 new tests, 57 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 9: 11,800 new tests, 76 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 8: 5,339 new tests, 29 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 7: 4,016 new tests, 21 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 6: 10,429 new tests, 48 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 5: 8,895 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 4: 11,537 new tests, 80 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 3: 5,941 new tests, 40 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 2: 11,956 new tests, 82 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 1: 4,823 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 31: 3,522 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 30: 10,787 new tests, 39 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 29: 8,980 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 28: 9,579 new tests, 34 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 27: 10,294 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 26: 11,112 new tests, 74 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 25: 4,935 new tests, 23 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 24: 3,870 new tests, 15 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 23: 9,284 new tests, 22 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 22: 8,581 new tests, 23 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 21: 9,639 new tests, 20 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 20: 9,964 new cases, 18 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 19: 10,611 new tests, 18 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 18: 4,320 new tests, 6 new tests
- Saturday, Oct. 17: 3,666 new tests, 2 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 16: 9,700 new tests, 9 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 15: 7,777 new tests, 9 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 9,322 new tests, 11 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 10,057 new tests, 14 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 12: 9,573 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4,358 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 3,574 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 9: 9,867 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 7,953 new tests, 14 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 9,780 new tests, 21 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 10,369 new tests, 25 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 5: 11,142 new tests, 48 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 4,374 new tests, 7 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 3: 3,851 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 2: 10,765 new tests, 18 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 7,577 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 30: 10,354 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 29: 10,637 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 28: 10,736 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 27: 4,408 new tests, 28 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 26: 3,892 new tests, 17 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 25: 11,090 new tests, 41 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 24: 9,086 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 9,671 new tests, 28 new cases
- Tuesday. Sept. 22: 11,030 new tests, 62 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases
SCHOOLS: Oakwood grade school, junior high to shift to remote learning
The Oakwood school district is transitioning some students to full remote learning through Nov. 29, N-G correspondent Nora Maberry-Daniels reports.
Currently, there are 14 staff members at Oakwood Grade School who have tested positive or are in quarantine, Superintendent Larry Maynard said.
This includes both school principals and the nurse, which has impacted operations in the grade school office.
"This also brings us to approximately 45 percent of our teachers and staff out at the grade school and no administrators or nurse on campus to supervise the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff. Therefore, we are going to need to hit pause and transition Oakwood Grade School to full remote learning through November 29th," Maynard said.
At Oakwood Junior High, three staffers — including the principal — have either tested positive or are in quarantine, necessitating a switch to full remote.
The high school, which hasn't been hit as hard, will continue with a hybrid learning model, Maynard said.