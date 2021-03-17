WEDNESDAY'S VACCINATION UPDATES: Champaign, Piatt among 5 counties with populations more than 20% fully vaccinated
UI CAMPUS: 6 new cases, 0.1 percent seven-day rate
Six new cases emerged from 10,068 tests Tuesday on the UI campus, according to data updated Wednesday.
It marks the campus' sixth straight day with single-digit new cases, a stretch longer than any point in the 2020-21 school year.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate held at 0.1 percent.
Over the past week, the campus has reported 39 positive tests — 24 involving undergrads, 11 faculty/staff members and four classified as "other."
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases on campus since March 1:
- Monday, March 1: 13,998 new tests, 15 new cases
- Tuesday, March 2: 9,926 new tests, 10 new cases
- Wednesday, March 3: 9,060 new tests, 12 new cases
- Thursday, March 4: 10,237 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, March 5 10,295 new tests, 6 new cases
- Saturday, March 6: 4,320 new tests, 4 new cases
- Sunday, March 7: 6,190 new tests, 6 new cases
- Monday, March 8: 14,586 new tests, 23 new cases
- Tuesday, March 9: 9,649 new tests, 12 new cases
- Wednesday, March 10: 8,687 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, March 11: 9,576 new tests, 5 new cases
- Friday, March 12: 9,964 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, March 13: 3,805 new tests, 3 new cases
- Sunday, March 14: 5,152 new tests, 2 new cases
- Monday, March 15: 12,411 new tests, 5 new cases
- Tuesday, March 16: 10,068 new tests, 6 new cases
VERMILION COUNTY: 1 fatality, 263 active cases
A man in his 70s became the 122nd Vermilion County resident to lose their life to COVID-19, the local health department reported late Wednesday.
Vermilion also reported 14 new cases, pushing its pandemic total to 8,718. With nine residents released from isolation, the county's active case count is 263.
Four residents are hospitalized with COVID-19.
How the new cases break down by age:
- One resident in their 80s
- One in their 60s
- One in their 50s
- One in their 40s
- Three in their 30s
- Two in their 20s
- Three grade-school-aged children
- One toddler
REGION 6: Seven-day rate holds at 2.0%
For a third straight day, the seven-day positivity rate for the 21-county region that covers East Central Illinois held at 2.0 percent, the lowest it's been since early July.
Hospitalizations in Region 6 also remained unchanged, at 44, the lowest they've been since the state began tracking that metric in mid-June.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s positivity rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Wednesday are through March 14).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the University of Illinois campus’ saliva testing. (If UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 0.9 percent).
Here's a look at Region 6's seven-day positivity rates since March 1 (with three-day lags):
- March 1: 2.2 percent
- March 2: 2.2 percent
- March 3 2.2 percent
- March 4: 2.1 percent
- March 5: 2.1 percent
- March 6: 2.1 percent
- March 7: 2.2 percent
- March 8: 2.2 percent
- March 9: 2.1 percent
- March 10: 2.1 percent
- March 11: 2.1 percent
- March 12: 2.0 percent
- March 13: 2.0 percent
- March 14: 2.0 percent
Below is a look at the seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Cumberland: 8.6 percent (-0.6)
- Piatt: 3.8 percent (-0.1)
- Coles: 3.3 percent (+0.1)
- Edgar: 3.3 percent (-2.0)
- Clay: 3.1 percent (+0.4)
- Ford: 3.0 percent (-0.2)
- Douglas: 2.7 percent (-0.1)
- Shelby: 2.3 percent (-0.2)
- Vermilion: 2.3 percent (—)
- DeWitt: 2.1 percent (—)
- Champaign: 1.9 percent (—)
- Macon 1.8 percent (+0.1)
- Moultrie: 1.7 percent (—)
- Richland: 1.7 percent (+0.1)
- Iroquois: 1.2 percent (-0.1)
- Lawrence: 1.1 percent (-0.1)
- Clark: 1.0 percent (-0.6)
- Crawford: 0.7 percent (—)
- Effingham: 0.7 percent (+0.1)
- Fayette: 0.1 percent (—)
- Jasper: 0.0 percent (—)
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 23 new cases, 216 now active
Data updates by the C-U Public Health District resulted in Champaign County's COVID-19 case count declining Wednesday.
The county total now stands at 18,496, down by 129.
Meanwhile, active cases rose by three, to 219, while hospitalizations held at eight.
The health district is monitoring 436 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, down by 18.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 62 active (down 4)
- 61822/Champaign: 29 active (up 2)
- 61801/Urbana: 23 active (up 1)
- 61821/Champaign: 19 active (up 2)
- 61880/Tolono: 17 active (up 2)
- 61853/Mahomet: 10 active (down 1)
- 61864/Philo: 10 active (unchanged)
- 61866/Rantoul: 10 active (up three)
- 61877/Sidney: 6 active (unchanged)
- 61802/Urbana: 6 active (down 1)
- 61847/Gifford: 5 active (unchanged)
- 61874/Savoy: 5 active (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 3 active (down 1)
- 61816/Broadlands: 2 active (up 1)
- 61843/Fisher: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 2 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 0 active (down 1)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 5,525 cases
- 10.01 to 20: 3,854 cases
- 30.01 to 40: 2,246 cases
- 40.01 to 50: 1,900 cases
- 50.01 to 60: 1,606 cases
- 60.01 to 70: 1,233 cases
- 10-and-under: 1,126 cases
- 70.01 to 80: 541 cases
- 80.01 to 90: 304 cases
- 90.01 to 100: 152 cases
- 100-plus 6 cases
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 42 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 32 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 16 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 6 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 6 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 1 death
- 20.01 to 3 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,912,340 tests
- 18,496 confirmed cases
- 219 active cases
- 18,143 recovered cases
- 134 fatalities
- 8 county residents hospitalized
- 24,682 close contacts quarantined
- 2,957 close contacts that became positive
CARLE: 23 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 7 in Bloomington
Seven of the 23 COVID patients hospitalized in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Wednesday by Carle Health.
In all, 31 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Carle's five facilities in the region, with seven of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had seven COVID patients (none in ICU).
Carle's Eureka Hospital had one non-ICU COVID patient.
Below is an overview of daily totals since March. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Monday, March 1: 29 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 2: 28 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 3: 30 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, March 4: 31 patients, 6 in ICU
- Friday, March 5: 30 patients, 6 in ICU
- Saturday, March 6: 27 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, March 7: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
- Monday, March 8: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 9: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 10: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Thursday, March 11: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, March 12: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Saturday, March 13: 21 patients, 6 in ICU
- Sunday, March 14: 21 patients, 6 in ICU
- Monday, March 15: 21 patients, 6 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 16: 20 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 17: 23 patients, 7 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Monday, March 1: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 5 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 3: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, March 4: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, March 5: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, March 6: 7 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, March 7: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, March 8 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 9: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 10: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, March 11: 5 patients, 1 in ICU
- Friday, March 12: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, March 13: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, March 14: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, March 15: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 16: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 17: 7 patients, 0 in ICU
Since March 2020, 1,402 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 294 hospitalized patients have died.