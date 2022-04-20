CHAMPAIGN — The number of active COVID-19 cases in Champaign County declined again Wednesday, though 133 county residents tested positive in the past day.
The number of currently active cases, which has been declining since Sunday, was down by another 55 on Wednesday, to 614, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
In other updates, the health district said the county’s death toll grew by three, to 295.
One of the deaths was recent, and the other two were from January and February and previously uncounted.
They included two men in their 60s and 70s and a woman in her 80s.