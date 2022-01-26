CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County continues to pick up hundreds of new COVID-19 cases a day, with 630 new positive tests reported on Wednesday.
That made it a total 1,181 new cases for the first three days of the week, but, “what we’re really concerned about, of course, are the hospitalizations and deaths,” said Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde.
January has been particularly deadly in Champaign County, with 29 COVID deaths in the first 26 days of the month.
Many of those deaths were the end result of holiday 2021 gatherings where people became infected, then fell ill and wound up in the hospital, Pryde said.
“Death is a lagging indicator,” she said.
About 38 percent of Champaign County’s population remains unvaccinated, and it’s still largely those remaining unvaccinated and the vaccinated who haven’t gotten booster shots who are becoming seriously ill, Pryde said.
“So if people are getting infected, as long as they’re vaxed and boosted, they tend to be doing OK,” she said.
Central Illinois may be on the downside of the current omicron variant wave, Pryde said, but the pandemic has been a series of waves.
The next one might come from the new omicron subvariant called BA.2 that’s arrived in the U.S. and is feared to be even more infectious than the omicron variant that’s been infecting so many.
While there aren’t any BA.2 cases in this area, Pryde said, she projected “it will be here in no time.”
There were 1,694 currently active COVID cases in Champaign County Wednesday, down by 259 from the previous day. The number of currently active cases has fallen three days in a row, after rising to 2,973 this past Sunday.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID rose by three, to 36, after declining from 41 on Monday to 33 on Tuesday.
The number of COVID patients at Carle Foundation Hospital declined a bit Wednesday, from 139 to 133, with 12 of those patients in intensive care compared to 14 on Tuesday.
COVID patients continue to be in about one-third of the beds that Urbana hospital has in medical-surgical and intensive care areas.
Champaign County had seven zip code areas with active cases in the triple digits:
— Champaign 61820: 378.
— Urbana 61801: 198.
— Champaign 61821: 196.
— Champaign 61822: 183.
— Rantoul 61866: 145.
— Urbana 61802: 136.
— Mahomet 61853:116.