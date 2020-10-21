CHAMPAIGN -- The number of Champaign County residents in the hospital with COVID-19 rose Wednesday by two, to seven.
The number of new cases in the county rose by 41, to 5,702, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Active cases in the county continued to decline, to 298, 12 fewer than the day before.
Also down Wednesday was the number of close contacts of cases who were in quarantine. That dropped by 52 to 997.
There were 5,810 additional COVID tests added Wednesday to the county’s total, which has grown to 702,106, according to the health district.