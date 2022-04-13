CHAMPAIGN — The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in Champaign County has grown to 700, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Wednesday.
That’s an increase of 149 since Tuesday.
Active cases include 218 new COVID cases reported from the past day.
The largest numbers of active cases continued to be in two ZIP Code areas of Champaign-Urbana. Central Champaign 61820 had 324 active cases and central Urbana 61801 had 171.
The number of Champaign County residents in the hospital with COVID rose by one, to seven.