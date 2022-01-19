CHAMPAIGN — COVID-19 cases in Champaign County rose by another 700 Wednesday, bumping up the total to 50,695 cases since the pandemic began.
The number of currently active case, 2,453, reflected a decrease of 159 from Tuesday, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
More to know:
— Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID: 40, five fewer than the day before.
— Total new COVID tests reported since Saturday: 30,078.
— Area in Champaign County with most active cases: Central Champaign 61820, with 443.