CHAMPAIGN -- COVID-19 cases in Champaign County rose by 72 Wednesday, while the number of active cases continued to fall.
There were 666 currently active cases, 12 fewer than on Tuesday, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The number of close contacts being quarantined rose, however. There were 699 -- 88 more than the day before.
More to know:
-- New tests reported in the past day: 4,536.
-- Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID: 20.
-- Total cases in the county to date: 26,003.