The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Champaign County rose by nine today, to 217.
The total number of confirmed cases linked to Rantoul Foods grew by two, for a total of 49, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
There were no new cases at University Rehabilitation Center of C-U.
Of Champaign County's total, 116 are considered recovered and 95 active, with six hospitalizations and six fatalities.
Elsewhere around the area:
— Douglas County: Reported no new cases today, 20 total.
— Ford County: Reported one new case today, 12 total.
— Piatt County: Reported no new cases today, six total.
— Vermilion County: Reported one new case today, 26 total.
****
EZIKE: THINK 'VIRTUAL HUGS' ON MOTHER'S DAY
If you live under the same roof as your mom, hug away on Mother's Day.
If not, Illinois Department of Public Health Dr. Ngozi Ezike said at this afternoon's daily COVID-19 briefing in Chicago, "virtual hugs are still the order of the day."
"We still don't have a cure. We still don't have a vaccine. We really aren't that far from where we were a month ago, where we were when the stay-at-home order began. … Expanding your inner circle now will increase your chances for infection."
****
PRITZKER: HOLDING STATE FAIRS 'HIGHLY UNLIKELY'
Asked about the likelihood of the Illinois state fairs taking place in 2020, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said: "I think it's highly unlikely we'll be able to hold our state fairs."
However, he was quick to add, he remains hopeful that a number of COVID-19 cures being tested will emerge as a solution, which could lead to large events being held later this year.
****
MARRON: HELP WANTED FOR HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY
State Rep. Mike Marron (R-Fithian) called on Gov. J.B. Pritzker to reconsider his ‘Restore Illinois’ plan to provide more relief for the restaurant and hospitality industry.
The five-phase plan doesn't allow restaurants and bars to seat customers until Phase 4. In the current Phase 2 and Phase 3, they're limited to carry-out and delivery.
“The hospitality sector bars hotels and restaurants, employ 10 percent of our Illinois workforce. The plan released by the governor this week will cause irreparable damage to the entire hospitality industry," Marron said today.
Marron also called on Pritzker and fellow Democratic House Speaker Mike Madigan to reconvene the General Assembly so state leaders can discuss reopening Illinois' economy sooner than it stands to now.
“It is past time for Governor Pritzker to stand with all co-equal levels of our Government to work and collaborate in a bi-partisan and productive manner,” Marron said. “The administration’s approach doesn’t provide any hope to small businesses that help is on the way or that a light at the end of the tunnel even exists.
"The consequences for these hardworking entrepreneurs are dire. The governor’s plan continues this shutdown in perpetuity. He is making decisions that will affect the financial health of Illinois for years to come. The legislature needs to be involved in decisions of this magnitude.”
In a statement this afternoon, Madigan said: “While the governor’s actions have reduced the curve and saved lives, it’s clear that Illinois is not out of the woods. Just yesterday, Illinois saw an all-time high in deaths, and it was recently announced that another 136 people died today.
“While I am eager to see a return to normalcy, we are talking about people’s lives, and any plan for a return to Springfield must have the health and safety of all those involved as a top priority, including the communities the members represent.”
****
PRITZKER: REPORT DISCRIMINATION
Calling it a “collective ask of patriotism,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker called on Illinoisans who are medically able to do so to mask up when they’re in public places where social distancing isn’t possible.
And amid reports of “mask-related discrimination” against members of the African-American, Latino and Asian-American communities, he asked Illinoisans to say something if they see something.
“If you witness mask-related discrimination — or any discrimination — please report the incident to the Illinois Department of Human Rights by emailing IDHR.Webmail@illinois.gov, Pritzker said at today’s daily COVID-19 briefing in Chicago.
****
NEW TOTALS: 68,232 CASES, 2,974 DEATHS
The state reported 2,270 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases today, pushing its total to 68,232.
Illinois’ death toll from the virus rose by 136, to 2,974.
The deaths spanned 13 of Illinois’ 102 counties:
— Cook County: 2 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 6 males 50s, 8 females 60s, 8 males 60s, 1 unknown 60s, 10 females 70s, 12 males 70s, 14 females 80s, 7 males 80s, 7 females 90s, 4 males 90s, 1 unknown 90s, 2 females 100-plus.
— DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 2 males 90s.
— Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 3 females 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100-plus.
— Kendall County: 1 male 30s.
— Lake County: 1 female 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100-plus.
— LaSalle County: 1 female 80s.
— Madison County: 1 female 80s.
— McHenry County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s.
— Peoria County: 1 male 50s.
— Rock Island County: 2 females 90s.
— St. Clair County: 1 female 80s.
— Will County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 3 females 90s, 1 male 90s.
— Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s.
****
MORNING BRIEFING
— Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike warned those feeling “an increased sense of cabin fever” not to underestimate the “power and destruction of this enemy” — just after announcing that 176 more Illinoisans had died from COVID-19, the most in a 24-hour period.
Statewide, the virus has killed 2,838 and infected 65,962, up by 2,122 from Monday.
— An employee at the Champaign Target, 2102 N. Prospect Ave., has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the retailer confirmed.
The employee went into quarantine and has been following all health guidelines, said corporate spokesman Shane Kitzman.
“We’re paying this team member while they’re on leave, and our thoughts are with them,” he added.
— The Urbana Park District followed Champaign’s lead, reopening its tennis courts and dog park, with restrictions that include social distancing.
— The Champaign-Urbana Kiwanis Club announced Tuesday that it’s donating $2,500 toward CU BetterTogether’s $250,000 goal to help provide groceries to families in need through June.
****
'RESTORE ILLINOIS' PLAN
The regionalized approach to reopening the state that many have been clamoring for is coming — though maybe not as quickly as some would like.
On Tuesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker laid out plans for a five-phase, four-region, data-driven, science-based “Restore Illinois” plan, in which the 39-county central Illinois region (that’s us) can advance to the next stage on a different clock than the northeast, north-central and southern regions.
Pritzker said the state’s public health strategy recognizes that “reality on the ground looks different in different areas of our state.”
Phase 1, entitled “Rapid Spread,” is behind us. Phase 2, “Flattening,” is what we’re in now. Regions will be allowed to move onto Phase 3, “Recovery,” no sooner than May 29.
Regions could also move backward if the public health situation deteriorates.
Here’s a glance at the road ahead, including what opens when (all with required state-approved safety precautions).
PHASE 3: RECOVERY
— To get there: All three of these metrics must be stable or declining: the rate of infection among those tested, the number of patients admitted to the hospital, and the number of patients needing ICU beds.
Also, testing must be available for all patients, health care workers, first responders, people with underlying conditions and residents/staff in congregate living facilities.
— What's new:
Manufacturing, offices, retail, barbershops and salons can reopen to the public with capacity limits and other precautions.
Health/fitness clubs can provide outdoor classes and one-on-one personal training.
All gatherings limited to 10 or fewer people are allowed, with face coverings and social distancing “the norm.”
PHASE 4: REVITALIZATION
— To get there: A combination of three things must happen: A region must be at or under a 20 percent positivity rate and increasing no more than 10 percentage points over a 14-day period, can’t have an overall increase in hospital admissions for COVID-19-like illness for 28 days, and must have available surge capacity of at least 14 percent of ICU, medical and surgical beds and ventilators.
Also, testing must be available region-wide, regardless of symptoms or risk factors.
— What's new:
All schools, colleges/universities, summer programs and child care facilities can reopen.
Bars and restaurants can seat and serve customers (up to a certain capacity).
Gatherings of 50 or fewer people are permitted, along with all outdoor recreation and all health/fitness clubs and spas.
PHASE 5: RESTORED
— To get there: A tall order. It will take a vaccine, a “highly effective treatment” that’s widely available or the elimination of any new cases over a sustained period. Only then will the state economy fully reopen.
— What's new:
With safety precautions continuing, there are no limitations on the size of gatherings.
Conventions, festivals and large events — think Illini football and Cubs baseball — are allowed.