CHAMPAIGN -- COVID-19 cases in Champaign County rose by 94 Wednesday, and other metrics were also trending in the wrong direction.
Active cases in the county rose by 64, to 635, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
A week ago, the number of active cases in the county was in the 300 range.
Central Champaign continued to have the most active cases, with 216 in the 61820 zip code area.
In other updates from the health district:
-- Close contacts under quarantine: 509, up 89.
-- New tests reported: 4,503.
-- Total cases to date: 28,103.
-- The number of Champagin County residents hospitalized with COVID: 8, down by two.