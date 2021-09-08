CHAMPAIGN -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Champaign County rose by 97 Wednesday, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
There were 1,077 currently active cases in the county, a dozen more than the previous day.
More to know:
-- The number of new tests reported since Sunday: 19,923.
-- Close contacts being quarantined: 643 -- 32 more than on Tuesday.
-- Total cases to date: 24,988.
-- Champaign County’s test positivity rate on a seven day rolling average: 4.9 percent excluding University of Illinois on-campus saliva testing and 2.3 percent including UI testing.
-- Area with the most active cases in the county as of Wednesday: Champaign 61820 zip code area, with 286.