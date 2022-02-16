CHAMPAIGN — Active COVID-19 cases in Champaign County continued to decline Wednesday.
There were 29 new cases in the county — with the number of currently active cases declining overnight by 106, to 354, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
None of the ZIP Code areas in the county had more than 100 cases, with the highest being Champaign 61820 with 76.
In other updates from the public health district:
— Number of new tests reported in the past day: 4,617.
— Total cases to date: 61,124.