CHAMPAIGN -- Active cases of COVID-19 in Champaign County continued to trend downward Wednesday.
There were 103 active cases in the county, 10 fewer than on Tuesday, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The county added five new cases, out of 3,384 tests reported in the past day.
More to know:
-- The number of Champaign County residents in the hospital with COVID declined by five, to nine.
-- The number of close contacts in quarantine remained 112.
-- Total cases in the county to date: 21,063.