CHAMPAIGN -- Active COVID-19 cases in Champaign County rose for a second day in a row, with 56 more on Wednesday making the current total 715.
Rising along with that was the number of close contacts of cases being quarantined, which was up by 95 in a single day, to 1,136, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
More to know:
-- 7,035 new tests reported in the county in the past day boosted the total to 1,276,366.
-- The total number of cases to date, 14,227, reflects a decrease of 20. That's due to data corrections related to out of county residents who were mistakenly counted in Champaign County’s case totals, according to the public health district.