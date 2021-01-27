CHAMPAIGN -- Another Champaign County resident with COVID-19 has died.
The additional death Wednesday, the county's 107th, was reported by the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District along with 49 new COVID cases.
New cases boosted the total to date to 16,061, of which 639 were currently active, 11 fewer than the day before.
Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID declined by two, to 22.
Also down, by 116, was the number of close contacts of cases in quarantine. As of Wednesday, there were 837.
Results were drawn from 11,598 tests reported in the past day, with total tests in the county now up to 1,420,105.