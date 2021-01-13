CHAMPAIGN -- COVID-19 cases were up in Champaign County, and Wednesday also brought another rise in hospitalizations and deaths.
Deaths rose by one, to 93, and the number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID also rose by one, to 28, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Total cases in the county were up by 108, to 15,027.
Of those, 867 were currently active, 71 more than on Tuesday.
Close contacts of cases under quarantine rose by 89, to 1,118.
Tests were up by 6,492, to 1,311,497.