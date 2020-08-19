The start of in-person classes in the Arcola school district has been pushed back until next week "due to a variety of reasons," Superintendent Tom Mulligan said Wednesday.
The school year, originally scheduled to begin Thursday of this week, is now scheduled to start on Monday next week.
"We apologize for the late notice and change of plans but we feel this is the best course of action considering the current circumstances," Mulligan said in an announcement.
On Sunday, the district announced that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
"The district is working with the Douglas County Health Department to ensure that the necessary individuals are quarantined for the required amount of time," Mulligan said after learning of the positive test over the weekend. "The rooms in the facility where the staff member worked will be cleaned accordingly to CDC protocols."
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 61820 ZIP code adds seven cases
Champaign County’s seven-day positivity rate has never looked better — 0.3 percent, or more than 14 times lower than the state’s rate.
New testing totals published Wednesday by the C-U Public Health District show that 28,000 tests have been processed since Aug. 12 in Champaign County, with 72 of those coming back positive.
That includes 16 cases added Wednesday, pushing the county total to 1,788.
Active cases were down by one Wednesday (to 112, compared to 1,657 recovered cases). Hospitalizations remained at nine.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 33 active (up five from Tuesday), 317 total (up seven)
- 61801/Urbana: 21 active (up four from Tuesday), 128 total (up five)
- 61802/Urbana: 14 active (down six from Tuesday), 250 total (up one)
- 61821/Champaign: 11 active (down two from Tuesday), 316 total (up one)
- 61822/Champaign: 11 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 167 total (up one)
- 61866/Rantoul: 6 active (down one from Tuesday), 263 total (unchanged)
- 61853/Mahomet: 4 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 97 total (unchanged)
- 61874/Savoy: 4 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 64 total (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 2 active (down one from Tuesday), 36 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 2 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 9 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 2 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 1 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 29 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 1 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 7 total (up one)
- 61843/Fisher: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 30 total
- 61877/Sidney: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 15 total
- 61864/Philo: 0 active (down two from Tuesday), 11 total
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 6 total
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 6 total
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 6 total
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active unchanged from Tuesday), 6 total
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (down one from Tuesday), 5 total
- 61849/Homer: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 5 total
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 5 total
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 3 total
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 1 total
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 1 total
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 1 total
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 6 new cases in 11-to-20 age group
Here’s an updated breakdown of confirmed county cases by age group, according to CUPHD data:
- 21 to 30: 453 cases (up three from Tuesday)
- 11 to 20: 329 cases (up six from Tuesday)
- 31 to 40: 323 cases (up three from Tuesday)
- 41 to 50: 215 cases (up one from Tuesday)
- 51 to 60: 170 cases (up two from Tuesday)
- 10 and under: 126 cases (unchanged from Tuesday)
- 61 to 70: 94 cases (up one from Tuesday)
- 71 to 80: 40 cases (unchanged from Tuesday)
- 81 to 90: 28 cases (unchanged from Tuesday)
- 91 to 100: 10 cases (unchanged from Monday)
STATE: 50,299 new tests, 2,295 cases, 25 fatalities
Of a single day-high 50,299 new tests, 2,295 came back positive statewide Wednesday, a rate of 4.6 percent. Illinois' seven day rate was a little lower, at 4.4 percent.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 25 coronavirus-related deaths, which spanned 10 counties:
- Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- DeKalb County: 1 female 80s
- Jefferson County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Knox County: 1 female 80s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Madison County: 1 female 80s
- Morgan County: 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 70s
- Wabash County: 1 female 60s
- Will County: 1 male 60s