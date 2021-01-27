MATT DANIELS: IHSA sets sports schedules for remainder of school year
For the 16th time in 17 days, Region 6’s seven-day positivity declined, falling Wednesday from 5.3 to 5.1 percent. That's the lowest it's been since Aug. 28.
Hospitalizations were also down in the region, falling from 159 to 156. It's now been 11 days since that number increased.
Champaign County's seven-day rate remained unchanged, at 4.9 percent.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Wednesday are through Jan. 24).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the UI campus’ saliva testing. (If UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 2.4 percent).
Here's a look at Region 6's seven-day positivity rates since Jan. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Jan. 1: 9.0 percent
- Jan. 2: 9.1 percent
- Jan. 3: 9.4 percent
- Jan. 4: 9.5 percent
- Jan. 5: 9.5 percent
- Jan. 6 9.7 percent
- Jan. 7 9.9 percent
- Jan. 8 9.4 percent
- Jan. 9 9.2 percent
- Jan. 10 8.9 percent
- Jan. 11 8.3 percent
- Jan. 12 7.9 percent
- Jan. 13 7.4 percent
- Jan. 14: 7.0 percent
- Jan. 15: 6.7 percent
- Jan. 16: 6.5 percent
- Jan. 17: 6.4 percent
- Jan. 18: 6.0 percent
- Jan. 19: 5.9 percent
- Jan. 20: 5.6 percent
- Jan. 21: 5.4 percent
- Jan. 22: 5.4 percent
- Jan. 23 5.3 percent
- Jan. 24: 5.1 percent
Below is a look at the seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Clay: 8.1 percent (+0.1)
- Douglas: 8.0 percent (+0.3)
- Vermilion: 7.9 percent (-0.2)
- Clark: 7.5 percent (-0.7)
- Shelby: 7.4 percent (—)
- Cumberland: 6.9 percent (+0.3)
- Jasper: 6.7 percent (-1.1)
- Effingham: 5.9 percent (-0.4)
- DeWitt: 5.6 percent (-0.3)
- Fayette: 5.6 percent (-0.1)
- Moultrie: 5.5 percent (-0.5)
- Richland: 5.2 percent (—)
- Macon: 5.0 percent (+0.4)
- Champaign: 4.9 percent (—)
- Coles: 4.5 percent (+0.1)
- Iroquois: 4.5 percent (-0.2)
- Ford: 4.0 percent (+0.1)
- Crawford: 3.4 percent (—)
- Piatt: 3.2 percent (-0.1)
- Edgar: 2.4 percent (-0.8)
- Lawrence:1.0 percent (-0.4)
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 107th fatality, 49 new cases
A 107th Champaign County resident has died with COVID-19, the C-U Public Health District reported Wednesday.
The death, involving a man in his 70s, was the county's first this week after 10 a week ago.
Here's a look at the age range of the 107 COVID-related lives lost during the pandemic, according to C-U Public Health:
- 80-plus to 90: 34 deaths
- 70-plus to 80: 25 deaths
- 90-plus to 100: 23 deaths
- 60-plus to 70: 13 deaths
- 40-plus to 50: 4 deaths
- 50-plus to 60: 4 deaths
- 30-plus to 40: 2 deaths
- 20-plus to 30: 1 death
- Over 100: 1 death
Of 11,598 new tests, 49 came back positive Wednesday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 16,061.
Active cases were down by 17 (to 639) while the number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased by two (22).
The health district is monitoring 837 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, down by 116 overnight.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 129 active (down one)
- 61802/Urbana: 81 active (down six)
- 61801/Urbana: 72 active (down one)
- 61853/Mahomet: 68 active (up three)
- 61821/Champaign: 62 active (down seven)
- 61866/Rantoul: 55 active (up three)
- 61822/Champaign: 53 active (down four)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 33 active (up one)
- 61880/Tolono: 18 active (unchanged)
- 61874/Savoy: 15 active (down two)
- 61843/Fisher: 7 active (down one)
- 61840/Dewey: 6 active (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 6 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 5 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 5 active (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 4 active (down one)
- 61845/Foosland: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 2 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 1 active (down one)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 0 active (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,420,105 tests
- 16,061 confirmed cases
- 107 fatalities
- 22 county residents hospitalized
- 21,017 close contacts quarantined
- 2,482 close contacts that became positive
CARLE: 67 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 8 in Bloomington
Eight of the 67 COVID patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Wednesday by Carle Health.
In all, 78 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Wednesday in Carle facilities, with 10 of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had eight COVID patients (one in ICU). Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center had two and Carle Eureka Hospital had one, none of them in ICU.
Below is an overview of daily totals since Jan. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Friday, Jan. 1: 57 patients, 11 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 59 patients, 8 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 59 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 4: 66 patients, 10 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 64 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 68 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 66 patients, 14 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 8: 66 patients, 9 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 67 patients, 10 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 67 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 11: 75 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 68 patients, 16 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 14 78 patients, 15 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 15 75 patients, 16 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 16 69 patients, 17 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 17: 63 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 18: 65 patients, 12 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 19: 66 patients, 11 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 20: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 21: 67 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 22: 70 patients, 11 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 23: 63 patients, 8 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 24: 67 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 25: 69 patients, 10 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 26: 72 patients, 9 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 27: 67 patients, 9 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Friday, Jan. 1: 19 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 20 patients, 3 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 23 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 4: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 23 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 16 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 17 patients, 2 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 8: 15 patients, 2 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 14 patients, 2 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 17 patients, 2 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 11: 24 patients, 3 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 19 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 18 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 14: 17 patients, 3 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 15: 17 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 16: 10 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 17 10 patients, 1 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 18: 18 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 19: 18 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 20: 17 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 21: 13 patients, 1 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 22: 14 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 23: 10 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 24: 7 patients, 2 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 25: 10 patients, 2 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 26: 9 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 27: 8 patients, 1 in ICU
Since March, 1,150 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 250 hospitalized patients have died.
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS: 20 new cases, 0.2% seven-day rate
Twenty new cases emerged from 9,914 new tests on campus Tuesday, the second day of the second semester.
The UI's seven-day positivity rate fell from 0.3 to 0.2 percent.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases on campus since Jan. 1:
- Tuesday, Jan. 26: 9,914 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 25: 11,662 new tests, 26 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 24: 9,468 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 23: 7,172 new tests, 21 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 22: 10,570 new tests, 25 new cases
- Thursday, Jan. 21: 8,885 new tests, 26 new cases
- Wednesday, Jan. 20: 7,414 new tests, 27 new cases
- Tuesday, Jan. 19: 9,190 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 18: 8,511 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 17: 4,738 new tests, 18 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 16: 2,743 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 15: 5,833 new tests, 16 new cases
- Thursday, Jan. 14: 4,353 new tests, 6 new cases
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 4,125 new tests, 18 new cases
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 3,722 new tests, 17 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 11: 5,716 new tests, 13 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 2,410 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 1,927 new tests, 4 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 8: 3,683 new tests, 15 new cases
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 3,894 new tests, 15 new cases
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 3,293 new tests, 12 new cases
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 3,146 new tests, 26 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 4: 5,364 new tests, 33 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 2,636 new tests, 18 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 3,424 new tests, 23 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 1 No testing for holiday
STATE: 3,751 new cases, 81 fatalities
Of 80,124 new tests, 3,751 came back positive statewide Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate fell from 4.6 to 4.5 percent.
IDPH also reported 81 lives lost to COVID-19, pushing the state’s pandemic total to 18,964:
- Adams County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Cass County: 1 male 80s
- Clark County: 1 male 80s
- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 3 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- DeKalb County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 100+
- DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Grundy County: 1 male 70s
- Hancock County: 1 female 90s
- Hardin County: 1 male 90s
- Henry County: 1 female 70s
- Jefferson County: 2 males 70s
- Kane County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 90s
- Kendall County: 1 male 70s
- Knox County: 1 male 50s
- Lake County: 2 female 90s
- LaSalle County: 2 males 70s
- Livingston County: 1 male 80s
- Logan County: 1 female 80s
- Madison County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- McHenry County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s
- McLean County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Montgomery County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 80s
- Ogle County: 1 male 80s
- Saline County: 1 female 90s
- Sangamon County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- St. Clair County: 3 females 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Stark County: 1 female 80s
- Stephenson County: 1 female 90s
- Tazewell County: 1 female 80s
- Vermilion County: 1 female 90s
- Wayne County: 1 male 60s
- Will County: 2 males 70s, 2 males 80s
- Williamson County: 1 female 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s