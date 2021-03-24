It will be up to the Big Ten's 14 universities, based on local health guidelines, to decide how to handle attendance restrictions for sports for the remainder of the school year, the conference announced Wednesday.
While the plan for now at Illinois is to stick to its recently enacted policy of two direct family members for each athlete, athletics spokesman Kent Brown told News-Gazette sports editor Matt Daniels, two other conference rivals are thinking bigger.
Iowa announced Wednesday that it will allow 50 percent capacity at all outdoor sporting events but continue to restrict crowd size at indoor sporting events.
Purdue plans to take a similar route, allowing 50 percent capacity at home baseball and softball games. That amounts to about 500 tickets per game for baseball and 200 for softball.
Brown said Illinois "will continue to evaluate our policies as the spring moves along."
REGION 6: Douglas County rate remains area's best
Douglas County held on to the area's lowest seven-day positivity rate — 1.6 percent — for a second straight day.
Wednesday's new rates:
- Douglas County: 1.6 percent (—)
- Iroquois County: 2.0 percent (+0.3)
- Ford County: 2.1 percent (-0.1)
- Vermilion County: 2.3 percent (-0.5)
- Piatt County: 2.4 percent (-0.1)
- Moultrie County: 2.5 percent (—)
- DeWitt County: 2.7 percent (-0.1)
- Champaign County: 3.1 percent (—)
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 38 new cases, 250 now active
Of 7,770 new COVID-19 tests, 38 came back positive Wednesday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 18,714.
Active cases rose by eight, to 250, while COVID hospitalizations held at eight.
The health district is monitoring 370 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, up by 29 overnight.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61866/Rantoul: 40 active (up 1)
- 61820/Champaign: 39 active (up 4)
- 61880/Tolono: 28 active (up 2)
- 61821/Champaign: 21 active (down 2)
- 61801/Urbana: 18 active (unchanged)
- 61822/Champaign: 15 active (down 2)
- 61853/Mahomet: 15 active (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 15 active (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 15 active (up 1)
- 61802/Urbana: 12 active (up 1)
- 61847/Gifford: 6 active (down 2)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 6 active (up 1)
- 61871/Royal: 4 active (unchanged)
- 61874/Savoy: 4 active (up 1)
- 61863/Pesotum: 3 active (down 1)
- 60949/Ludlow: 2 active (up 1)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 1 active (down 1)
- 61843/Fisher: 1 active (up 1)
- 61862/Penfield: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus 1 active (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 1 active (down 1)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 0 active (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 5,564 cases (up 9)
- 10.01 to 20: 3,910 cases (up 11)
- 30.01 to 40: 2,277 cases (up 1)
- 40.01 to 50: 1,936 cases (up 3)
- 50.01 to 60: 1,616 cases (up 11)
- 60.01 to 70: 1,243 cases (up 1)
- 10-and-under: 1,155 cases
- 70.01 to 80: 543 cases
- 80.01 to 90: 305 cases (up 1)
- 90.01 to 100: 152 cases
- 100-plus: 6 cases
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 44 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 32 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 17 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 6 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 6 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 1 death
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,976,388 tests
- 18,714 confirmed cases
- 250 active cases
- 18,327 recovered cases
- 137 fatalities
- 8 county residents hospitalized
- 25,089 close contacts quarantined
- 3,020 close contacts that became positive
UI CAMPUS: 7 new cases, seven-day rate holds at 0.06 percent
Seven cases emerged from 8,928 tests Tuesday on the UI campus, according to data updated Wednesday.
It's the 12th time in 13 days that the campus has reported new cases in single digits.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate held at 0.06 percent.
Over the past week, the campus has reported 36 positive tests — 22 involving undergrads, five faculty/staff members, four grad students and five classified as "other."
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases on campus since March 1:
- Monday, March 1: 13,998 new tests, 15 new cases
- Tuesday, March 2: 9,926 new tests, 10 new cases
- Wednesday, March 3: 9,060 new tests, 12 new cases
- Thursday, March 4: 10,237 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, March 5: 10,295 new tests, 6 new cases
- Saturday, March 6: 4,320 new tests, 4 new cases
- Sunday, March 7: 6,190 new tests, 6 new cases
- Monday, March 8: 14,586 new tests, 23 new cases
- Tuesday, March 9: 9,649 new tests, 12 new cases
- Wednesday, March 10: 8,687 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, March 11: 9,576 new tests, 5 new cases
- Friday, March 12: 9,964 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, March 13: 3,805 new tests, 3 new cases
- Sunday, March 14: 5,152 new tests, 2 new cases
- Monday, March 15: 12,411 new tests, 5 new cases
- Tuesday, March 16: 10,068 new tests, 6 new cases
- Wednesday, March 17: 7,473 new tests, 5 new cases
- Thursday, March 18: 8,034 new tests, 8 new cases
- Friday, March 19: 9,712 new tests, 2 new cases
- Saturday, March 20: 3,817 new tests, 1 new case
- Sunday, March 21: 5,231 new tests, 2 new cases
- Monday, March 22: 13,172 new tests, 11 new cases
- Tuesday, March 23: 8,928 new tests, 7 new cases
Carle Health current #COVID19 inpatient population and test processing data as of March 24, 2021.
Visit https://t.co/I3zosq5vrL for daily updates and COVID-19 information. pic.twitter.com/wqIsoC37wA
CARLE: 21 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 6 in Bloomington
Four of the 21 COVID patients hospitalized in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Wednesday by Carle Health.
In all, 29 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Carle's five facilities in the region, with five of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had six COVID patients (none in ICU).
Carle's Richland Memorial and Eureka hospitals each had one COVID patient.
Below is an overview of daily totals since March 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Monday, March 1: 29 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 2: 28 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 3: 30 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, March 4: 31 patients, 6 in ICU
- Friday, March 5: 30 patients, 6 in ICU
- Saturday, March 6: 27 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, March 7: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
- Monday, March 8: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 9: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 10: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Thursday, March 11: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, March 12: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Saturday, March 13: 21 patients, 6 in ICU
- Sunday, March 14: 21 patients, 6 in ICU
- Monday, March 15: 21 patients, 6 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 16: 20 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 17: 23 patients, 7 in ICU
- Thursday, March 18: 27 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, March 19: 22 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, March 20: 21 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, March 21: 21 patients, 4 in ICU
- Monday, March 22: 20 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 23: 21 patients, 3 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 24: 21 patients, 4 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Monday, March 1: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 5 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 3: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, March 4: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, March 5: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, March 6: 7 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, March 7: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, March 8 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 9: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 10: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, March 11: 5 patients, 1 in ICU
- Friday, March 12: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, March 13: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, March 14: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, March 15: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 16: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 17: 7 patients, 0 in ICU
- Thursday, March 18: 8 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, March 19: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, March 20: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, March 21: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, March 22: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 23: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 24: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
Since March 2020, 1,422 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 299 hospitalized patients have died.