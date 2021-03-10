WEDNESDAY'S VACCINATION UPDATES: 22.1% of Champaign County adults 16 and older fully vaccinated; Carle Hoopeston to administer 2,400 J&J doses at Danville mall
Of 11,160 new COVID tests, 34 came back positive Wednesday, pushing Champaign County's pandemic total to 18,473.
Active cases dropped by eight, to 225. Nine residents remained hospitalized with COVID-19.
The health district is monitoring 336 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, up by three.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 82 active (up 6)
- 61801/Urbana: 23 active (down 4)
- 61822/Champaign: 19 active (unchanged)
- 61821/Champaign: 16 active (down 4)
- 61866/Rantoul: 15 active (down 1)
- 61802/Urbana: 15 active (down 1)
- 61853/Mahomet: 9 active (up 1)
- 61864/Philo: 8 active (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 5 active (down 2)
- 61874/Savoy: 5 active (down 1)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 5 active (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 5 active (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 3 active (down 2)
- 61847/Gifford: 3 active (down 1)
- 61875/Seymour: 3 active (down 1)
- 61849/Homer: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 2 active (up 1)
- 61877/Sidney: 2 active (up 1)
- 61863/Pesotum: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (down 1)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (down 1)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 5,540 cases (up 12)
- 10.01 to 20: 3,820 cases (up 15)
- 30.01 to 40: 2,244 cases (up 2)
- 40.01 to 50: 1,902 cases (up 2)
- 50.01 to 60: 1,607 cases (up 1)
- 60.01 to 70: 1,229 cases
- 10-and-under: 1,122 cases (up 1)
- 70.01 to 80: 540 cases
- 80.01 to 90: 305 cases (up 1)
- 90.01 to 100: 155 cases
- 100-plus: 6 cases
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 42 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 32 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 16 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 6 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 6 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 1 death
- 20.01 to 30 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,848,490 tests
- 18,473 confirmed cases
- 225 active cases
- 18,114 recovered cases
- 134 fatalities
- 9 county residents hospitalized
- 24,223 close contacts quarantined
- 2,923 close contacts that became positive
AREA: Seven-day rates up slightly in Champaign County, Region 6
Seven-day positivity rates increased slightly — from 2.1 to 2.2 percent — in both Champaign County and the 21-county region it's part of.
Region 6 hospitalizations held at 50 Wednesday. Until this week, that was the lowest they've been since July 15, when there were 48.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s positivity rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Wednesday are through March 7).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the University of Illinois campus’ saliva testing. (If UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 1.5 percent).
Here's a look at Region 6's seven-day positivity rates since March. 1 (with three-day lags):
- March 1: 2.2 percent
- March 2: 2.2 percent
- March 3 2.2 percent
- March 4: 2.1 percent
- March 5: 2.1 percent
- March 6: 2.1 percent
- March 7: 2.2 percent
Below is a look at the seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Cumberland: 5.1 percent (+0.3)
- Shelby: 4.9 percent (+0.6)
- Ford: 4.2 percent (-0.2)
- Douglas: 4.1 percent (-0.1)
- Clay: 3.5 percent (-0.4)
- Coles: 3.3 percent (-0.2)
- Piatt: 3.0 percent (+0.2)
- Vermilion: 2.6 percent (+0.2)
- Edgar: 2.4 percent (+1.3)
- Jasper: 2.4 percent (+0.4)
- Champaign: 2.2 percent (+0.1)
- Iroquois: 1.8 percent (+0.3)
- Clark: 1.7 percent (+0.8)
- Crawford: 1.7 percent (+0.2)
- Lawrence: 1.7 percent (+0.6)
- Moultrie: 1.7 percent (-0.4)
- Effingham: 1.5 percent (-0.1)
- DeWitt: 1.4 percent (-0.2)
- Macon 1.2 percent (-0.1)
- Fayette: 1.0 percent (—)
- Richland: 0.3 percent (+0.1)
At the University of Illinois on Tuesday:— Ben Zigterman (@bzigterman) March 10, 2021
— 9,649 new tests
— 12 new caseshttps://t.co/rPJYO2d5e8 pic.twitter.com/vljLDdoTiZ
UI CAMPUS: 12 new cases, 0.1 percent seven-day rate
Twelve new cases emerged from 9,649 tests Tuesday on the UI campus, according to data updated Wednesday.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate held at 0.1 percent.
Over the past week, the campus has reported 72 positive tests — 57 involving undergrads, six grad students, three faculty/staff members and six classified as "other."
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases on campus since March. 1:
- Monday, March 1: 13,998 new tests, 15 new cases
- Tuesday, March 2: 9,926 new tests, 10 new cases
- Wednesday, March 3: 9,060 new tests, 12 new cases
- Thursday, March 4: 10,237 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, March 5 10,295 new tests, 6 new cases
- Saturday, March 6: 4,320 new tests, 4 new cases
- Sunday, March 7: 6,190 new tests, 6 new cases
- Monday, March 8: 14,586 new tests, 23 new cases
- Tuesday, March 9: 9,649 new tests, 12 new cases
DeWITT & PIATT COUNTIES: Just 5 new cases in 2 days
Reports Steve Hoffman, editor of Community Media Group's Piatt County Journal-Republican:
The number of new cases of COVID-19 continues to decline in Piatt and DeWitt counties.
In its latest update, the local health department said only four new positive tests were reported in Piatt County on Monday and Tuesday, with only one new case recorded in DeWitt.
Over the past week, DeWitt County has recorded five new cases and Piatt County 14 cases.
DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert said getting a portion of the population vaccinated has helped keep the case load down, “but it also is following a course that viruses tend to run over time. The more people that are infected and the more that are vaccinated leads to increased 'herd immunity.'”
Remmert added that case numbers were also starting to trend down before a large number of vaccine doses became available.
Due to a vaccine shortage, DeWitt and Piatt Counties are focusing on second doses through March.
“When we can be assured that we will have enough first and second dose vaccine available, we will load a new SignUpGenius link on our website and Facebook page, hopefully around mid-March,” Remmert said.
Through Tuesday, Piatt County has recorded a total of 1,403 cases during the pandemic, including 14 deaths.
A 23rd death — a female in her 90s — was reported in DeWitt County this week. The county has had 1,330 cases total.
Carle Health current #COVID19 inpatient population and test processing data as of March 10, 2021.— Carle (@Carle_org) March 10, 2021
Visit https://t.co/I3zosq5vrL for daily updates and COVID-19 information. pic.twitter.com/IHskRkBfQs
CARLE: 23 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 6 in Bloomington
Six of the 23 COVID patients hospitalized in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Wednesday by Carle Health.
In all, 30 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Carle's five facilities in the region, with seven of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had six COVID patients (one in ICU).
Carle's Eureka Hospital had one non-ICU COVID patient.
Below is an overview of daily totals since March. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Monday, March 1: 29 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 2: 28 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 3: 30 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, March 4: 31 patients, 6 in ICU
- Friday, March 5: 30 patients, 6 in ICU
- Saturday, March 6: 27 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, March 7: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
- Monday, March 8: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 9: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 10: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
Carle’s #COVID19 vaccine 2nd-dose clinics at Kohl’s Plaza on March 11 & 12 are postponed until Mon/Tues (March 15 & 16) due a lack of Pfizer vaccine. Carle will be contacting anyone with an appt. to reschedule.— Carle (@Carle_org) March 10, 2021
First dose Moderna clinic appointments will proceed as scheduled. pic.twitter.com/9WQMFNWUfT
BLOOMINGTON
- Monday, March 1: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 5 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 3: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, March 4: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, March 5: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, March 6: 7 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, March 7: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, March 8 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 9: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 10: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
Since March 2020, 1,382 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 290 hospitalized patients have died.