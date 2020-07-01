The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Champaign County grew by 24 Wednesday, to 890, the largest single-day increase in weeks.
Of the now-890 cases, 761 are recovered and 117 are active. The number of county residents hospitalized continued to drop — by one, to seven.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate remained 1.3 percent, with 6,540 tests producing 84 new cases.
With 1,270 new tests processed in the past 24 hours, the county’s daily positivity rate was 1.9 percent.
Here’s an updated rundown of Champaign County cases by ZIP code, according to C-U Public Health data, which doesn't distinguish between active and recovered:
- 61866/Rantoul: 192 (up three from Tuesday)
- 61821/Champaign: 156 (up one)
- 61820/Champaign: 134 (no change)
- 61802/Urbana: 131 (up two)
- 61822/Champaign: 73 (up four)
- 61801/Urbana: 58 (up one)
- 61853/Mahomet: 54 (up six)
- 61874/Savoy: 38 (up one)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 12 (up three)
- 61880/Tolono: 9 (no change)
- 60949/Ludlow: 6 (no change)
- 61843/Fisher: 5 (up two)
- 61863/Pesotum: 5 (no change)
- 61875/Seymour: 4 (no change)
- 61849/Homer: 3 (no change)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 3 (no change)
- 61847/Gifford: 1 (no change)
- 61862/Penfield: 1 (no change)
- 61864/Philo: 1 (no change)
- 61872/Sadorus: 2 (up one)
- 61877/Sidney: 1 (no change)
****
VERMILION COUNTY: 13 cases this week
Thirteen new COVID-19 cases have now been confirmed this week in Vermilion County, representing close to 20 percent of the county’s total of 67.
After an eight-case Monday and two-case Tuesday, the public health department on Wednesday added cases involving a married couple in their 30s and another county resident in his or her 20s.
Vermilion County went into this week with 53 cases, spaced out over 89 days, with the first being reported on March 31.
With 6,261 negative tests and two fatalities, 8.4 percent of county residents have been tested for the coronavirus, public health Administrator Doug Toole said.
****
FORD COUNTY: Woman in 40s tests positive
A woman in her 40s on Wednesday became the 33rd Ford County resident to test positive for COVID-19.
Twenty-five of those have recovered, seven remain in isolation and one died.
Seven of Ford’s cases have involved residents in the 30-to-39-year age group, followed by:
- Six cases: 40-49 age group
- Four cases: 20-29, 60-69 and 80-89
- Three cases: Under 20, 50-59
- Two cases 70-79
****
STATE: Seven-day positivity rate at 2.6%
The statewide seven-day positivity rate remained 2.6 percent after Wednesday’s 828 new cases and 33,090 tests were factored in.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 30 coronavirus-related fatalities, bringing the state total to 6,951.
The deaths included Illinoisans from nine of 102 counties:
- Cook: 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 3 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 3 female 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- DuPage: 1 male 40s, 1 female 90s
- Kane: 1 male 60s, 2 females 80s
- Lake: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s
- Madison: 1 male 70s
- Sangamon: 1 female 70s
- St. Clair: 1 female 80s
- Will: 1 female 60s
- Winnebago: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s