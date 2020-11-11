CHAMPAIGN -- A day after Champaign County added another five COVID-19 deaths, the county added 305 recently confirmed cases of the disease.
Not all those cases were from a single-day. They include some catch-up from previous days, according to Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde.
The number of cases currently active in the county Wednesday was up by 178, to 528, according to the public health district.
The number of Champaign County residents in the hospital with COVID remained seven.
More updated data to know for Champaign County:
-- Total cases to date: 7,449.
-- Daily case positivity rate without University of Illinois saliva test data: 10.2 percent; with UI tests included it’s 2.2 percent.
-- Total active close contacts in quarantine down 65 to 1,212.
-- Total new tests added in the past day: 7,590.