CHAMPAIGN -- COVID-19 cases continued to rise in the double-digits in Champaign County Wednesday, and hospitalizations and deaths continued to rise.
There were 23 Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID, one more than the day before, and 77 deaths in the county, also up by one, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The latest death was the second one in the past two days.
COVID cases in the county rose by 65 to 12,627.
Two figures on the decline:
-- Active cases in the county were down by 58, to 871.
-- Active close contacts in quarantine were down 110, to 1,175.
The number of tests reported in the county in the past day, 4,247, increased the total to date to 1,185,483.