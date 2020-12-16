LATE BREAKING: Hearing set for Champaign diner in dispute with health district, Deb Pressey reports
On the day that the first doses of Pfizer’s vaccine arrived, Carle Foundation Hospital reported 75 COVID patients, 22 of whom were in intensive care.
In all, 118 patients with COVID are hospitalized in Carle facilities, with 30 of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington has 21 COVID-positive patients (five in ICU) while Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney has 20 (three in ICU).
Both Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center and Carle Eureka Hospital had one COVID patient apiece, neither of whom was in intensive care.
As Deb Pressey reported in Wednesday's News-Gazette, some front-line health care workers at Carle Foundation Hospital are expected to get the vaccine. But the shipment that arrived Wednesday in Urbana will largely go to workers in nearby counties with the highest death rates, including Clark, Coles, Cumberland, DeWitt, Ford, Iroquois, Jasper, Macon and Shelby.
Meanwhile, here’s an overview of the December daily hospital and ICU totals for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals:
URBANA
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 61 patients, 8 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 62 patients, 9 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 4: 66 patients, 10 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 62 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 67 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 7: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 70 patients, 15 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 10: 82 patients, 22 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 11: 87 patients, 22 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 12: 94 patients, 25 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 13: 94 patients, 22 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 14: 88 patients, 23 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 15: 92 patients, 25 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 16: 75 patients, 22 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 4: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 15 patients, 4 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 15 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 7: 17 patients, 3 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 20 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 18 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 10: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 11: 21 patients, 3 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 12: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 13: 27 patients, 6 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 15: 27 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 16: 21 patients, 5 in ICU
Since March, 758 COVID-positive patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 153 hospitalized patients have died.
Also Wednesday, the C-U Public Health District reported that 23 Champaign County residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 — up by one from Tuesday.
REGION 6: Seven-day positivity rate drops again
Region 6’s seven-day positivity rate fell for the seventh straight day, from 9.1 to 8.6 percent. It’s the lowest the rate has been since Tier 3 mitigations took effect statewide last month.
Champaign County’s rate also fell — from 6.8 to 6.4 percent, fourth-lowest among the 21 counties in the region that covers East Central Illinois.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Wednesday are through Dec. 13).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the UI campus’ saliva testing (if UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 4.9 percent, down from 5.1 a day earlier).
A look at the Region 6 rates since Nov. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Nov. 1: 10.0 percent
- Nov. 2: 10.0 percent
- Nov. 3: 10.2 percent
- Nov. 4: 10.2 percent
- Nov. 5: 10.8 percent
- Nov. 6: 11.3 percent
- Nov. 7: 11.9 percent
- Nov. 8: 12.2 percent
- Nov. 9: 12.7 percent
- Nov. 10: 13.0 percent
- Nov. 11: 13.5 percent
- Nov. 12: 13.6 percent
- Nov. 13: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 14: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 15: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 16: 14.3 percent
- Nov. 17: 14.6 percent
- Nov. 18: 14.5 percent
- Nov. 19: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 20: 13.7 percent
- Nov. 21: 13.4 percent
- Nov. 22: 13.1 percent
- Nov. 23: 12.7 percent
- Nov. 24: 12.1 percent
- Nov. 25: 11.9 percent
- Nov. 26: 12.0 percent
- Nov. 27: 11.7 percent
- Nov. 28: 11.9 percent
- Nov. 29: 12.0 percent
- Nov. 30: 12.1 percent
- Dec. 1: 12.4 percent
- Dec. 2: 12.5 percent
- Dec. 3: 12.1 percent
- Dec. 4: 12.2 percent
- Dec. 5: 11.9 percent
- Dec. 6: 12.0 percent
- Dec. 7: 11.7 percent
- Dec. 8: 11.2 percent
- Dec. 9: 10.8 percent
- Dec. 10: 10.5 percent
- Dec. 11: 9.2 percent
- Dec. 12: 9.1 percent
- Dec. 13: 8.6 percent
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Fayette: 21.2 percent (+0.3)
- Cumberland: 16.1 percent (-0.2)
- Effingham: 15.8 percent (-1.3)
- Richland: 15.4 percent (-1.3)
- Clark: 14.8 percent (+1.4)
- Lawrence: 14.6 percent (-1.9)
- Jasper: 14.1 percent (-0.7)
- Clay: 13.2 percent (-1.1)
- Edgar: 12.5 percent (+3.1)
- Ford: 10.7 percent (-2.1)
- Douglas: 10.6 percent (-0.6)
- Vermilion: 10.2 percent (—)
- Moultrie: 9.8 percent (-1.2)
- Iroquois: 9.6 percent (+0.3)
- Shelby: 9.0 percent (-0.9)
- Coles: 7.9 percent (-0.9)
- DeWitt: 7.4 percent (+0.3)
- Champaign: 6.4 percent (-0.4)
- Piatt: 6.2 percent (+0.7)
- Macon: 5.6 percent (-0.9)
- Crawford: 2.8 percent (+0.1)
If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 1.8 percent, down from 1.9 percent from the day prior.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 65 new cases, 813 now active
Of 4,247 new COVID-19 tests, 65 came back positive Wednesday in Champaign County, pushing the pandemic total to 12,627.
Active cases in the county were down by 58, to 813. Recovered cases were up by 122, to 11,737.
The C-U Public Health District also reported a 77th death, Champaign County’s 19th in December.
CUPHD was monitoring 1,175 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, 107 fewer than a day earlier.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health data:
- 61820/Champaign: 152 active (down 16), 4,001 total (up eight)
- 61821/Champaign: 117 active (down 19), 1,521 total (up eight)
- 61822/Champaign: 89 active (down four), 1,193 total (up five)
- 61802/Urbana: 85 active (down three), 988 total (up eight)
- 61801/Urbana: 71 active (down five), 1,131 total (up six)
- 61866/Rantoul: 64 active (down three), 1,074 total (up six)
- 61853/Mahomet: 62 active (down five), 671 total (up six)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 45 active (down three), 384 total (up one)
- 61874/Savoy: 31 active (up five), 405 total (up eight)
- 61880/Tolono: 26 active (up two), 290 total (up two)
- 61847/Gifford: 22 active (up one), 126 total (up two)
- 61843/Fisher: 10 active (down four), 137 total (up one)
- 61862/Penfield: 7 active (down two), 50 total (up one)
- 61859/Ogden: 6 active (unchanged), 62 total (up one)
- 61863/Pesotum: 5 active (unchanged), 51 total (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 4 active (unchanged), 89 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 4 active (up one), 82 total (up one)
- 61849/Homer: 3 active (unchanged), 72 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 3 active (up one), 65 total (up one)
- 61872/Sadorus: 2 active (down one), 25 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 1 active (unchanged), 32 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 1 active (down one), 31 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 1 active (unchanged), 27 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 1 active (down one), 16 total (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 1 active (unchanged), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (down one), 31 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (down two), 29 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (down one), 28 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD:
- 1,185,483 tests
- 12,627 confirmed cases
- 77 fatalities
- 23 county residents hospitalized
- 16,969 close contacts quarantined
- 1,766 close contacts that became positive
Illinoisans have tough decisions to make about how to celebrate the holidays this year. That’s why we’re doubling down on our efforts to reach residents and help you celebrate safely. Check out our latest #allinillinois TV ad & visit https://t.co/0JIOnuwCSZ for more safety tips. pic.twitter.com/EhrUrzdRvt— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) December 16, 2020
PRITZKER: State’s expected vaccine shipments halved for next two weeks
Reports Jerry Nowicki, bureau chief of our Springfield-based news partner, Capitol News Illinois:
The state has been advised it will receive roughly half of the shipment of COVID-19 vaccinations that it originally expected from the federal government for the next two weeks, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday.
Next week’s national shipment was originally slated to include approximately 8 million vaccine doses but is now expected to include only 4.3 million. The following week’s shipment was to include 8.8 million doses but was reduced to 4.3 million as well. Because the vaccine is being distributed on a population basis, each state will have their doses cut proportionally, Pritzker said.
Pritzker said the news was dictated by Gen. Gustave Perna, who is chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed, the federal government’s vaccination effort. The vaccine is manufactured by the drug companies Pfizer and BioNtech.
“This development will likely cut our state's projected Pfizer shipments this month by roughly half,” Pritzker said. “The same is true across the rest of the nation. This does not affect vaccine shipments that already arrived at our Strategic National Stockpile on Monday as part of our initial 109,000 doses for this week. Shipments to regional destinations across the state remain on schedule.”
Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said final expected numbers have not been decided for future shipments as estimates are changing on “literally an hourly basis.” She said the state did not have information as to why the anticipated shipment was cut in half.
Ezike also said while the vaccine is promising and the “beginning of the end” of the pandemic, continued social distancing, masking and avoiding large gatherings are needed until the vaccine is widely administered. It’s also important for a majority of Illinoisans to take the vaccine in order for it to be effective on a broad scale, she said.
“If they don't come out of the ultra-cold freezers and get into the arms of individuals, we make no progress on this pandemic,” she said.
The announcement came as the state reported another 7,123 confirmed or probable cases of the virus, driving the seven-day average case positivity rate downward one-tenth of a percentage point to 8.5 percent.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continued to show a marked decrease as well, hitting their lowest point in 37 days with 4,793 beds in use by those with the disease. That included 1,045 in intensive care unit beds and 590 on ventilators, both numbers falling from the day prior.
IDPH also reported another 146 deaths over the previous 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 14,655 among 870,600 confirmed or probable cases and more than 12 million tested since the pandemic began.
Pritzker said the news of decreasing numbers was positive and he said it was proof that mitigation efforts that included closing bars and restaurants are working. He noted that hospitalizations for the virus exceeded 6,000 for several days at their second-wave peak compared to roughly 5,000 in the spring.
“Now we got to 6,175 people in our hospitals across the state of Illinois (with COVID-19),” he said. “And when we imposed a closure of indoor bars and restaurant service – you know, you saw it takes several weeks, in fact, one to two incubation periods for it to take effect – and then guess what's happened, we're now below 5,000 hospitalizations across the state. I mean, there is cause and effect to the mitigations that we've put in place, and they've been proven time and time again, the scientists have been right, and we've been following their advice.”
Tier 3 mitigations took effect statewide Nov. 20. One incubation period is thought to be 14 days maximum, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For the vaccination effort, Pritzker said the state has been working with local public health departments to practice its administration for weeks, as the Pfizer vaccine must be kept at 70 degrees below zero Celsius and can spoil if not administered within five days of being removed from ultra-cold storage.
Pritzker said a vaccine manufactured by the drug company Moderna could also be approved this week, and it can last 30 days after being removed from the regular freezer storage that it requires.
That could make the logistics of distribution easier, he said after taking questions about timelines for distribution to certain counties and health departments. But Pritzker said it is unclear how many doses of that vaccine will arrive and when.
Ezike advised that distribution of the existing Pfizer vaccines must be done deliberately to minimize spoilage due to the requirement of ultra-cold storage.
“What we're calling bureaucracy, a lot of it is logistics for a very difficult product that no one has ever dealt with in the vaccine world,” she said. “So we want to get it right, not just fast.”
Thus far, the vaccine has been administered to health care workers in Illinois, although long-term care residents are also in the first tier to receive it. The federal government has a contract with CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies to administer those shots.
“And the first vaccinations by the pharmacy teams into long-term care starting with the skilled nursing facilities will begin the week of December 28,” Ezike said, noting the state plans to ship them next week.
She said the decreased shipment numbers might slow that timeline, but the state is awaiting more information before it can know for sure.
VERMILION COUNTY: December death toll now at 20
A woman in her 80s became the 20th Vermilion County resident to lose their life to COVID-19, health Administrator Doug Toole said Wednesday.
The death is Vermilion’s 56th of the pandemic.
Other county numbers of note:
— The number of Vermilion residents hospitalized with COVID-19 now stands at 47, up three from Tuesday.
— The number of confirmed cases in Vermilion County grew by 71 Wednesday, to 4,381.
— With 64 residents released from isolation, Vermilion now has 321 active cases.
How the new cases break down by age:
- Two toddlers
- Three grade school children
- Five teens
- 17 in their 20s
- 13 in their 30s
- Four in their 40s
- Seven in their 50s
- 12 in their 60s
- Five in their 70s
- Three in their 80s
FORD COUNTY: 26 new cases, 1,140 total
The number of COVID-19 cases in Ford County during the pandemic grew by 26 Wednesday, to 1,140.
Of those, 643 are classified as confirmed and 397 are probable.
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS: 5,220 new tests, 13 new cases
Thirteen new cases emerged from 5,220 new tests Tuesday on campus, a rate of 0.2 percent, according to UI data updated Wednesday.
The seven-day positivity rate on campus remained 0.2 percent.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Tuesday, Dec. 15: 5,220 new tests, 13 new cases
- Monday, Dec. 14: 7,660 new tests, 12 new cases
- Sunday, Dec. 13: 3,690 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Dec. 12: 2,919 new tests, 5 new cases
- Friday, Dec. 12: 6,366 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 10: 6,274 new tests, 12 new cases
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 7,148 new tests, 22 new cases
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 5,847 new tests, 27 new cases
- Monday, Dec. 7: 8,618 new tests, 34 new cases
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 4,134 new tests, 25 new cases
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 3,304 new tests, 20 new cases
- Friday, Dec. 4: 7,032 new tests, 25 new cases
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 6,683 new tests, 23 new cases
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 7,542 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 5,795 new tests, 26 new cases
- Monday, Dec. 1: 9,341 new tests, 71 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 29: 4,121 new tests, 21 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 28: 3,717 new tests, 33 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 27: No testing for holiday
- Thursday, Nov. 26: No testing for holiday
- Wednesday, Nov. 25: 5,836 new tests, 14 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 24: 4,536 new tests, 13 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 23: 5,607 new tests, 26 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 3,291 new tests, 19 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 3,601 new tests, 12 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 20: 11,278 new tests, 34 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 10,424 new tests, 26 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 10,462 new tests, 34 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 17: 10,255 new tests, 40 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 16: 13,545 new tests, 51 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 15: 6,280 new tests, 21 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 14: 4,639 new tests, 12 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 13: 11,351 new tests, 32 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 12: 9,715 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 11: 11,071 new tests, 50 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 10: 10,324 new tests, 57 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 9: 11,800 new tests, 76 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 8: 5,339 new tests, 29 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 7: 4,016 new tests, 21 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 6: 10,429 new tests, 48 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 5: 8,895 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 4: 11,537 new tests, 80 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 3: 5,941 new tests, 40 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 2: 11,956 new tests, 82 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 1: 4,823 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 31: 3,522 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 30: 10,787 new tests, 39 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 29: 8,980 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 28: 9,579 new tests, 34 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 27: 10,294 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 26: 11,112 new tests, 74 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 25: 4,935 new tests, 23 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 24: 3,870 new tests, 15 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 23: 9,284 new tests, 22 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 22: 8,581 new tests, 23 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 21: 9,639 new tests, 20 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 20: 9,964 new cases, 18 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 19: 10,611 new tests, 18 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 18: 4,320 new tests, 6 new tests
- Saturday, Oct. 17: 3,666 new tests, 2 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 16: 9,700 new tests, 9 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 15: 7,777 new tests, 9 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 9,322 new tests, 11 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 10,057 new tests, 14 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 12: 9,573 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4,358 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 3,574 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 9: 9,867 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 7,953 new tests, 14 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 9,780 new tests, 21 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 10,369 new tests, 25 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 5: 11,142 new tests, 48 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 4,374 new tests, 7 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 3: 3,851 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 2: 10,765 new tests, 18 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 7,577 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 30: 10,354 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 29: 10,637 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 28: 10,736 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 27: 4,408 new tests, 28 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 26: 3,892 new tests, 17 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 25: 11,090 new tests, 41 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 24: 9,086 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 9,671 new tests, 28 new cases
- Tuesday. Sept. 22: 11,030 new tests, 62 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16: 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases