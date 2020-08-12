For the first time in weeks, Champaign County hospitalizations were in single digits and both positivity rates were below 1 percent.
Of 4,363 new tests, 18 came back positive Wednesday, a rate of 0.4 percent. As Champaign County moved closer to 100,000 tests — it stood at 97,669 Wednesday — the seven-day positivity rate dropped from 1.1 to 0.9 percent.
Nine Champaign County residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, two fewer than Tuesday.
Of the county’s 1,700 even total cases, 1,538 are considered recovered (up 15 in a day) and 143 are active (up three). The county’s death toll remained 19.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61802/Urbana: 34 active (up three from Tuesday), 241 total (up seven)
- 61820/Champaign: 24 active (down one from Tuesday), 290 total (up one)
- 61821/Champaign: 21 active (down three from Tuesday), 306 total (up one)
- 61822/Champaign: 17 active (up five from Tuesday), 161 total (up five)
- 61866/Rantoul: 11 active (down one from Tuesday), 261 total (up one)
- 61801/Urbana: 9 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 109 total (up one)
- 61853/Mahomet: 7 active (up two from Tuesday), 92 total (up two)
- 61880/Tolono: 7 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 34 total (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 4 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 11 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 3 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61874/Savoy: 2 active (down one from Tuesday), 61 total (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 2 active (down one from Tuesday), 28 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 1 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 8 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 1 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 30 total
- 61877/Sidney: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 15 total
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 6 total
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 6 total
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 6 total
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active unchanged from Tuesday), 6 total
- 61849/Homer: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 5 total
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 5 total
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 3 total
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 1 total
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 1 total
- 61859/Ogden: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 1 total
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 1 total
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Six more cases in 21-to-30 age group
Here’s an updated breakdown of confirmed county cases by age group, according to CUPHD data:
- 21 to 30: 429 cases (up six from Tuesday)
- 11 to 20: 311 cases (up three from Tuesday)
- 31 to 40: 309 cases (up three from Tuesday)
- 41 to 50: 207 cases (up two from Tuesday)
- 51 to 60: 160 cases (up one from Tuesday)
- 10 and under: 119 cases (up one from Tuesday)
- 61 to 70: 87 cases (up two from Tuesday)
- 71 to 80: 40 cases (unchanged from Tuesday)
- 81 to 90: 28 cases (unchanged from Tuesday)
- 91 to 100: 10 cases (unchanged from Tuesday)
Those in the 21-30 age group also are No. 1 in testing, representing 22.6 percent of all tests performed on Champaign County residents.
VERMILION COUNTY: Preschooler among eight new cases
Half of the eight new cases added Wednesday in Vermilion County are related to someone who tested positive Tuesday, county health Administrator Doug Toole said.
The eight new cases involve a preschooler, two residents in their 30s, two in their 50s and one in their 20s, 40s and 60s.
Nineteen of Vermilion’s 236 total confirmed cases are considered active. How they break down:
- Released/recovered: 215
- Isolated at home: 18
- Deceased: 2
- Hospitalized: 1
The county’s positivity rates are 1.53 percent (single-day) and 2.2 percent (seven-day).
FORD COUNTY: 2 more cases linked to long-term care outbreak
For the fifth time in eight days, the Ford County Public Health Department linked new COVID-19 cases to an outbreak at a long-term care facility.
As was the case with Monday’s only positive test and two Tuesday, both of the county’s new positive tests Wednesday were connected to the outbreak.
Last Wednesday, local health officials announced they’d linked eight of the 13 cases that week to an outbreak at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells, a 106-bed skilled nursing facility at 1001 E. Pells St., Paxton. Then, a day later, the department said another new case was associated with the same outbreak.
Of Ford’s 70 total cases (53 confirmed, 17 probable):
- 54 have been released from isolation
- 12 are isolating at home
- 2 are hospitalized
DOUGLAS COUNTY: Third fatality in 20 days
A man in his 50s is the third Douglas County resident to die of COVID-19, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Wednesday.
The death, one of 16 announced by the state, was the third in Douglas County in the past 20 days. The man had been hospitalized due to complications from the virus, according to the Douglas County Health Department.
The county reported its first death — a man in his 80s — on July 23. Four days later, Douglas announced its second coronavirus-related death, a resident in their 60s.
The deaths reported Wednesday by IDPH spanned 12 of Illinois' 102 counties, includuing Iroquois:
- Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s
- DeKalb County: 1 female 70s
- Douglas County: 1 male 50s
- Iroquois County: 1 female 80s
- Jefferson County: 1 female 80s
- Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- LaSalle County: 1 male 80s
- Madison County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
- Perry County: 1 female 90s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 90s
- Williamson County: 1 male 80s
Later Wednesday, the Douglas County Public Health Department also announced six new cases, involving two men in their 20s, two women in their 50s, one woman in her 20s and one man in his 40s.
That raises Douglas’ total case count to 130.
STATE:'My concern is growing each day about the direction our numbers are going,' Ezike says
Jerry Nowicki of our Springfield-based media partner, Capitol News Illinois, reports:
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday announced the release of $46 million in grant funding for small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, warned of potential further shutdowns if case counts continue to rise and called widespread use of face coverings the key to preventing such action.
The funding comes from the Business Interruption Grant, or BIG, program which is funded through the federal CARES Act.
The initial allotment of $46 million split between 2,655 small businesses is part of $636 million in total funding for the program. Of that funding, $270 million will go to child care providers.
Pritzker said the initial allotments were distributed in 78 of the state’s 102 counties.
“The initial focus of these grants has been on businesses that have been most severely impacted by COVID-19 — those that were completely shut down in the spring and those that are in COVID-impacted areas that experienced property damage amidst the looting and civil unrest in June,” the governor said at a COVID-19 news conference in Chicago Wednesday.
The grants range from $10,000 to $20,000 each per business.
Vanetta Roy, owner of the Surf’s Up restaurant in Chicago, said her business received a grant and will use the money for hiring, training and “to fully get back on track.”
“As a black woman in business, this money will allow me to continue to progress, and to be successful. And to show that we as a people can be just as successful as anyone else,” Roy said at the news conference.
More than $24 million of the first allotment will go to disproportionately impacted areas as designated by the General Assembly. These include areas significantly impacted by COVID-19 and other adverse economic conditions. In total, 30 percent of BIG funds will go to businesses located in those areas.
The governor’s office said more than 5,000 businesses applied for the grants and those who received them were chosen by random lottery.
Michael Negron, acting director of the state’s Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, acknowledged “there is much more we must do” amid historic impacts felt by the pandemic. DCEO oversees the grants.
“Ultimately, revitalizing our economy must start with getting the pandemic under control,” he said at the news conference. “That means following the public health guidelines, wearing a mask, maintaining a safe social distance of six feet and washing your hands regularly.”
The state reported another 1,652 confirmed cases of the virus Wednesday among 42,098 tests completed over the previous 24 hours. That made for a one-day positivity rate of 3.9 percent, which kept the statewide, seven-day rolling average at 4.1 percent.
There were another 16 virus-related deaths reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 7,672 out of 198,593 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. More than 3.18 million tests have been completed.
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said she continues to be troubled by the upward trend in virus cases in the state.
“My concern is growing each day about the direction our numbers are going,” Ezike said at the news conference. “Remember that numbers increasing actually represents people infected with this new virus. And those people infected with the new virus can go on to get sick. And those people who are sick can go on to be hospitalized. And those people who are hospitalized can go on to have very severe complications including up to death.”
While she said most people have mild to moderate symptoms that last only weeks, the long-term effects of the virus are not yet known.
She once again urged all Illinoisans to wear face coverings and keep distance from others in public.
Pritzker called the news conference to discuss the financial effects of the virus and associated government shutdowns, and when questioned he said he does not want to send the state back down that path.
“That's the last thing that's on my mind if I can avoid it,” he said of potential shutdowns. “But the truth is that if we keep going in the wrong direction, we will inevitably get there. ... That's why I want everybody to take personal responsibility.”
A new rule allowing health officials to levy fines against businesses that are lax on social distancing and face-covering requirements will help in that area, he said.
Still, he said five of the state’s 11 reopening regions have seen an uptick in their positivity rates from a week ago, while only a pair of regions have seen the number decrease.
“I want to emphasize again that local officials should pay close attention to the data for their communities, and, where necessary, step up and impose greater mitigations on a targeted basis to bring down the number of infections or the positivity rate,” he said.