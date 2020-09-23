CHAMPAIGN -- Another 34 positive tests were added in Champaign County in the past day, while two key measures -- active cases and recovered cases, continued to improve.
The new positives came from 9,624 additional tests reported since Tuesday and bumped up the total positive tests in the county to date to 4,370.
The number of active cases in the county continued to decline in the past day, to 304. That's 23 fewer than the day before, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Recovered cases rose by 57, to 4,046.
The number of Champaign County residents in the hospital with COVID-19 again held at four.