WEDNESDAY'S VACCINATION UPDATES: 5,835 Champaign Co. seniors yet to be vaccinated; 45.0% of adults have received at least 1 dose; DACC offers free class to anyone with vaccination card
Of 6,175 new tests, 87 came back positive Wednesday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 19,588.
It was the county's biggest single-day increase since Feb. 19.
Active cases were up by 64, to 467. Hospitalizations rose by one, to 13.
Active close contacts in quarantine now total 470, up by 18 overnight.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 110 active (up 21)
- 61821/Champaign: 92 active (up 7)
- 61801/Urbana: 54 active (up 11)
- 61822/Champaign: 47 active (up 6)
- 61802/Urbana: 41 active (up 7)
- 61866/Rantoul: 27 active (up 1)
- 61853/Mahomet: 26 active (up 4)
- 61874/Savoy: 17 active (up 1)
- 61880/Tolono: 15 active (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 9 active (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 6 active (up 2)
- 61840/Dewey: 4 active (up 1)
- 61849/Homer: 4 active (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 4 active (down 1)
- 61875/Seymour: 3 active (up 2)
- 61847/Gifford: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 2 active (up 1)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 5,848 cases (up 29)
- 10.01 to 20: 4,045 cases (up 10)
- 30.01 to 40: 2,406 cases (up 12)
- 40.01 to 50: 2,031 cases (up 10)
- 50.01 to 60: 1,687 cases (up 6)
- 60.01 to 70: 1,286 cases (up 5)
- 10-and-under: 1,256 cases (up 12)
- 70.01 to 80: 556 cases (up 3)
- 80.01 to 90: 309 cases (unchanged)
- 90.01 to 100: 153 cases(unchanged)
- 100-plus: 8 cases (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 44 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 33 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 17 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 6 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 6 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 1 death
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 2,158,041 tests
- 19,588 confirmed cases
- 467 active cases
- 18,983 recovered cases
- 138 fatalities
- 13 county residents hospitalized
- 26,406 close contacts quarantined
- 3,163 close contacts that became positive
Champaign County's seven-day positivity rate was down slightly, from 3.7 to 3.6 percent, after new data from April 11 (852 tests, 32 cases) was added to its total.
Here's look at new seven-day rates for area counties:
- Vermilion County: 1.4 percent (—)
- Piatt County: 1.5 percent (+0.2)
- Douglas County: 1.6 percent (-0.3)
- Moultrie County: 2.1 percent (-1.1)
- Iroquois County: 3.2 percent (-0.2)
- Champaign County: 3.6 percent (-0.1)
- DeWitt County: 3.9 percent (—)
- Ford County: 4.9 percent (+0.7)
Note: Champaign County's rate, as calculated by the Illinois Department of Public Health, excludes the UI's daily saliva testing. The county's rate if UI testing were included: 0.7 percent, unchanged overnight.
UI CAMPUS: 14 new cases, seven-day rate holds at 0.13%
Fourteen new cases emerged from 8,479 tests Tuesday on the UI campus, according to data updated Wednesday.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate held at 0.13 percent. The total number of cases throughout the pandemic now stands at 6,560.
Over the past week, the campus has reported 71 positive tests — 41 involving undergrads, nine faculty/staff members, five grad students and 16 classified as "other."