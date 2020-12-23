DEB PRESSEY REPORTS: Champaign County, Apple Dumplin' reach settlement
Governor Pritzker gives a COVID-19 update. https://t.co/pjesZUZMx2— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) December 23, 2020
Champaign County’s December death toll rose to 27 Wednesday, with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District reporting two more lives lost to COVID-19.
Over the course of the pandemic, 85 county residents have now died after testing positive for COVID.
The health district also reported 81 new coronavirus cases from 4,644 new tests.
Active cases in the county were down by 20 Wednesday, to 671. Recovered cases were up by 99, to 12,499.
Ten county residents were hospitalized with COVID.
The C-U Public Health District was monitoring 1,096 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases,, 219 fewer than a day earlier.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health data:
- 61821/Champaign: 123 active (down 11), 1,633 total (up 11)
- 61820/Champaign: 97 active (up two), 4,097 total (up 11)
- 61822/Champaign: 74 active (down eight), 1,267 total (up eight)
- 61802/Urbana: 73 active (down two), 1,053 total (up 11)
- 61866/Rantoul: 54 active (up one), 1,122 total (up six)
- 61853/Mahomet: 52 active (up two), 715 total (up eight)
- 61801/Urbana: 44 active (down six), 1,171 total (up four)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 31 active (down one), 409 total (up five)
- 61874/Savoy: 29 active (down one), 445 total (up five)
- 61880/Tolono: 22 active (up one), 305 total (up two)
- 61877/Sidney: 10 active (unchanged), 91 total (up one)
- 61840/Dewey: 9 active (up one), 43 total (up one)
- 61847/Gifford: 8 active (down three), 132 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 6 active (up three), 142 total (up three)
- 61864/Philo: 6 active (up one), 95 total (up one)
- 61859/Ogden: 6 active (unchanged), 68 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 5 active (up one), 69 total (up one)
- 61863/Pesotum: 4 active (down two), 55 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 4 active (unchanged), 36 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 3 active (up one), 75 total (up one)
- 61875/Seymour: 2 active (up two), 30 total (up two)
- 61816/Broadlands: 2 active (unchanged), 29 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 1 active (down one), 50 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 1 active (down one), 27 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged), 32 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 1 active (unchanged), 17 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged), 29 total (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD:
- 1,230,282 tests
- 13,255 confirmed cases
- 85 fatalities
- 10 county residents hospitalized
- 17,665 close contacts quarantined
- 1,875 close contacts that became positive
REGION 6: Seven-day positivity rate rises to 9.3 percent
Region 6’s seven-day positivity rate headed in the wrong direction Wednesday, rising from 9.0 to 9.3 percent, the highest it’s been in 10 days.
Champaign County’s rate was also up slightly, from 6.0 to 6.3 percent, third-lowest among the 21 counties in the region that covers East Central Illinois.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Wednesday are through Dec. 20).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the UI campus’ saliva testing (if UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 5.3 percent, up from 5.2 percent a day earlier).
A look at the Region 6 rates since Dec. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Dec. 1: 12.4 percent
- Dec. 2: 12.5 percent
- Dec. 3: 12.1 percent
- Dec. 4: 12.2 percent
- Dec. 5: 11.9 percent
- Dec. 6: 12.0 percent
- Dec. 7: 11.7 percent
- Dec. 8: 11.2 percent
- Dec. 9: 10.8 percent
- Dec. 10: 10.5 percent
- Dec. 11: 9.2 percent
- Dec. 12: 9.1 percent
- Dec. 13: 8.6 percent
- Dec. 14: 8.5 percent
- Dec. 15: 8.4 percent
- Dec. 16: 8.2 percent
- Dec. 17: 8.2 percent
- Dec. 18: 9.1 percent
- Dec. 19: 9.0 percent
- Dec. 20: 9.3 percent
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Cumberland: 18.2 percent (+0.3)
- Clay: 13.9 percent (+1.6)
- Vermilion: 13.8 percent (+0.1)
- Ford: 13.3 percent (+2.5)
- Lawrence: 13.0 percent (-0.8)
- Richland: 12.7 percent (-0.1)
- Clark: 12.2 percent (-0.9)
- Effingham: 12.1 percent (-1.6)
- Edgar: 11.7 percent (-2.7)
- Moultrie: 9.8 percent (+0.5)
- Douglas: 9.5 percent (+0.7)
- Coles: 9.2 percent (+1.4)
- Jasper: 9.2 percent (+0.5)
- Iroquois: 9.1 percent (-0.3)
- Shelby: 8.6 percent (+0.2)
- Fayette: 8.4 percent (-0.7)
- DeWitt: 7.0 percent (+0.7)
- Macon: 6.8 percent (+0.9)
- Champaign: 6.3 percent (+0.3)
- Piatt: 5.9 percent (+0.8)
- Crawford: 5.5 percent (-0.3)
If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 1.9 percent, up from 1.7 percent from the day prior.
PIATT COUNTY: 15 new cases in Monticello
Reports Steve Hoffman, editor of Community Media Group’s Piatt County Journal-Republican:
Thirty-three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Piatt County on Monday and Tuesday, giving the county 1,025 total cases this year.
The latest update from the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department also announced 25 new positive tests for DeWitt County for the two days, giving it 880 cases during the pandemic.
New cases by town:
PIATT COUNTY
- Monticello, 15
- DeLand, 4
- Cerro Gordo, 3
- Atwood, 3
- Cisco, 3
- White Heath, 2
- Mansfield, 1
- Bement, 1
- Milmine, 1
DeWITT COUNTY
- Clinton, 11
- Farmer City, 8
- Waynesville, 3
- Kenney, 2
- Weldon, 1
Also Wednesday, DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Administrator David Remmert said he expects doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to be delivered to both counties soon. He said the first doses will be available to frontline health workers first.
“The decision to prioritize the COVID-19 vaccine was determined by the federal government based on limited available quantities. As a provider, we are required to follow this model. Vaccine availability is based on supply and we cannot guarantee a date of release for the general public at this time,” Remmert said.
"If you are a health care worker and employed in DeWitt or Piatt County, your facility has remained in consistent contact with the health department and will begin administration once the vaccine has been delivered.”
CARLE: 58 COVID patients in Urbana, 24 in Bloomington
Twelve of the 58 COVID-positive patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Wednesday by Carle Health.
In all, 102 patients with COVID were hospitalized Wednesday in Carle facilities, with 19 of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had 24 COVID-positive patients (four in ICU) while Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney had 17 (three in ICU).
Carle Eureka Hospital had two COVID patients and Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center had one, none of whom were in intensive care.
Below is an overview of December’s daily totals for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals. (Carle began publicly reporting data on Nov. 18).
URBANA
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 69 patients, 6 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 70 patients, 7 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 20: 67 patients, 10 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 59 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 23: 74 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Nov. 24: 68 patients, 14 in ICU
- Wednesday, Nov. 25: 70 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 26: 71 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 27: 74 patients, 12 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 28: 75 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 29: 70 patients, 12 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 30: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 23: 58 patients, 12 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 21 patients, 3 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 22 patients, 4 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 20: 22 patients, 5 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 24 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 28 patients, 5 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 23: 28 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, Nov. 24: 25 patients, 3 in ICU
- Wednesday, Nov. 25: 24 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 26: 26 patients, 2 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 27: 28 patients, 3 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 28: 26 patients, 3 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 29: 24 patients, 4 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 30: 27 patients, 4 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 23: 24 patients, 4 in ICU
Since March, 823 COVID-positive patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 173 hospitalized patients have died.