WEDNESDAY'S VACCINATION UPDATES: 12.8% of Champaign County has received first dose; Piatt tops in area with 3.2% of population fully vaccinated
Three weeks ago Friday, there were 183 COVID patients hospitalized from the 21 counties that make up Region 6.
There are 135 now — down four from a day earlier, 12 from two days ago and at its lowest point since Oct. 25.
Meanwhile, Region 6's lowest-since-August seven-day positivity rate remained unchanged Wednesday, at 4.6 percent.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s positivity rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Wednesday are through Jan. 31).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the University of Illinois campus’ saliva testing. (If UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 1.9 percent).
Here's a look at Region 6's seven-day positivity rates since Jan. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Jan. 1: 9.0 percent
- Jan. 2: 9.1 percent
- Jan. 3: 9.4 percent
- Jan. 4: 9.5 percent
- Jan. 5: 9.5 percent
- Jan. 6 9.7 percent
- Jan. 7 9.9 percent
- Jan. 8 9.4 percent
- Jan. 9 9.2 percent
- Jan. 10 8.9 percent
- Jan. 11 8.3 percent
- Jan. 12 7.9 percent
- Jan. 13 7.4 percent
- Jan. 14: 7.0 percent
- Jan. 15: 6.7 percent
- Jan. 16: 6.5 percent
- Jan. 17: 6.4 percent
- Jan. 18: 6.0 percent
- Jan. 19: 5.9 percent
- Jan. 20: 5.6 percent
- Jan. 21: 5.4 percent
- Jan. 22: 5.4 percent
- Jan. 23 5.3 percent
- Jan. 24: 5.1 percent
- Jan. 25: 5.2 percent
- Jan. 26 5.0 percent
- Jan. 27: 5.1 percent
- Jan. 28: 5.1 percent
- Jan. 29: 4.6 percent
- Jan. 30: 4.6 percent
- Jan. 31: 4.6 percent
Below is a look at the seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Clay: 9.2 percent (-0.1)
- Crawford: 8.7 percent (—)
- Douglas: 8.7 percent (+0.1)
- Clark: 7.0 percent (-0.1)
- Vermilion: 5.7 percent (-0.1)
- Jasper: 5.6 percent (+0.5)
- Effingham: 5.0 percent (—)
- Piatt: 5.0 percent (+0.1)
- Iroquois: 4.8 percent (+0.2)
- Cumberland: 4.7 percent (-0.5)
- Shelby: 4.7 percent (+0.2)
- Champaign: 4.6 percent (-0.2)
- Richland: 4.4 percent (+0.2)
- Coles: 4.3 percent (-0.2)
- Fayette: 4.3 percent (-0.2)
- Ford: 4.1 percent (+0.2)
- DeWitt: 3.9 percent (—)
- Moultrie: 3.0 percent (+0.2)
- Macon: 2.9 percent (-0.3)
- Edgar: 2.4 percent (—)
- Lawrence: 1.1 percent (+0.4)
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS: Seven-day rate remains 0.3 percent
The UI campus followed up a 66-case Monday with a 41-case Tuesday, bringing its 2021 pandemic total to 676.
Its seven-day positivity rate held at 0.3 percent after Tuesday's 10,242 new tests and 41 cases were added Wednesday morning.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases on campus since Jan. 1:
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 10,242 new tests, 41 new cases
- Monday, Feb. 1: 14,164 tests, 66 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 31: 6,480 new tests, 19 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 30: 4,642 new tests, 8 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 29: 10,491 new tests, 16 new cases
- Thursday, Jan. 28: 10,364 new tests, 20 new cases
- Wednesday, Jan. 27: 9,555 new tests, 19 new cases
- Tuesday, Jan. 26: 9,914 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 25: 11,662 new tests, 26 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 24: 9,468 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 23: 7,172 new tests, 21 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 22: 10,570 new tests, 25 new cases
- Thursday, Jan. 21: 8,885 new tests, 26 new cases
- Wednesday, Jan. 20: 7,414 new tests, 27 new cases
- Tuesday, Jan. 19: 9,190 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 18: 8,511 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 17: 4,738 new tests, 18 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 16: 2,743 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 15: 5,833 new tests, 16 new cases
- Thursday, Jan. 14: 4,353 new tests, 6 new cases
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 4,125 new tests, 18 new cases
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 3,722 new tests, 17 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 11: 5,716 new tests, 13 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 2,410 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 1,927 new tests, 4 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 8: 3,683 new tests, 15 new cases
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 3,894 new tests, 15 new cases
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 3,293 new tests, 12 new cases
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 3,146 new tests, 26 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 4: 5,364 new tests, 33 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 2,636 new tests, 18 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 3,424 new tests, 23 new cases
- Friday, Jan 1: No testing for holiday
PIATT/DeWITT COUNTIES: 17 new cases in Monticello, 3 in Clinton
Reports Steve Hoffman, editor of Community Media Group's Piatt County Journal-Republican:
A total of 29 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Piatt County on Friday through Tuesday, 17 of those in Monticello. That's according to the latest update from the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department.
Piatt County has totaled 1,301 cases during the pandemic.
DeWitt County registered nine new cases during the five-day reporting period, with a total of 1,250 since last spring.
Mass vaccination clinics started this week in both counties. The health department said when new signups are open, they will be advertised in area media, social media, and at dewittpiatthealth.com.
The most recent cases by town:
DeWITT COUNTY: 9 NEW CASES
- Clinton, 3
- Farmer City, 2
- Kenney, 2
- Wapella, 1
- Weldon, 1
PIATT COUNTY: 29 NEW CASES
- Monticello, 17
- Bement, 4
- Cerro Gordo, 3
- Mansfield, 3
- La Place, 1
- White Heath, 1
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 133 new cases
Of 9,835 new tests, 133 came back positive Wednesday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 16,604.
Active cases were down by 51 (to 636) while the number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 rose by four (to 29).
The health district is monitoring 912 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, up nine from Tuesday.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 191 active (up 47)
- 61853/Mahomet: 71 active (up one)
- 61802/Urbana: 70 active (down six)
- 61821/Champaign: 55 active (unchanged)
- 61801/Urbana: 54 active (down one)
- 61822/Champaign: 46 active (down two)
- 61866/Rantoul: 34 active (up two)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 32 active (up five)
- 61874/Savoy: 19 active (up one)
- 61880/Tolono: 15 active (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 9 active (up four)
- 61864/Philo: 8 active (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 5 active (down two)
- 61847/Gifford: 5 active (up two)
- 61849/Homer: 5 active (up two)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 4 active (up one)
- 61816/Broadlands: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 1 active (down two)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (up one)
- 61872/Sadorus: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (down one)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (down one)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,494,314 tests
- 16,604 confirmed cases
- 112 fatalities
- 29 county residents hospitalized
- 21,779 close contacts quarantined
- 2,558 close contacts that became positive
CARLE: 58 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 10 in Bloomington
Ten of the 58 COVID patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Wednesday by Carle Health.
In all, 76 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Wednesday in Carle facilities, with 11 of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had 13 COVID patients (one in ICU).
Carle Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney had three COVID patients (none in ICU) while Carle Eureka Hospital had two (neither in ICU).
Below is an overview of daily totals since Jan. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Friday, Jan. 1: 57 patients, 11 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 59 patients, 8 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 59 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 4: 66 patients, 10 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 64 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 68 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 66 patients, 14 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 8: 66 patients, 9 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 67 patients, 10 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 67 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 11: 75 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 68 patients, 16 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 14: 78 patients, 15 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 15: 75 patients, 16 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 16: 69 patients, 17 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 17: 63 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 18: 65 patients, 12 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 19: 66 patients, 11 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 20: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 21: 67 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 22: 70 patients, 11 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 23: 63 patients, 8 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 24: 67 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 25: 69 patients, 10 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 26: 72 patients, 9 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 27: 67 patients, 9 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 28: 67 patients, 8 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 29: 62 patients, 7 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 30: 56 patients, 10 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 31: 55 patients, 11 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 1: 53 patients, 11 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 58 patients, 11 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 58 patients, 10 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Friday, Jan. 1: 19 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 20 patients, 3 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 23 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 4: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 23 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 16 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 17 patients, 2 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 8: 15 patients, 2 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 14 patients, 2 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 17 patients, 2 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 11: 24 patients, 3 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 19 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 18 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 14: 17 patients, 3 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 15: 17 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 16: 10 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 17 10 patients, 1 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 18: 18 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 19: 18 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 20: 17 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 21: 13 patients, 1 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 22: 14 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 23: 10 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 24: 7 patients, 2 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 25: 10 patients, 2 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 26: 9 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 27: 8 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 28: 9 patients, 2 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 29: 9 patients, 3 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 30: 7 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 31: 7 patients, 1 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 1: 9 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 10 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 13 patients, 1 in ICU
Since March, 1,207 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 258 hospitalized patients have died.