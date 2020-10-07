A Champaign County woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions has died of COVID-19, C-U Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde said Wednesday.
It’s the county’s 25th coronavirus-related fatality — and fifth in the past eight days — after going 41 days without a death.
The fatality was among 42 reported Wednesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health:
- Bureau County: 1 female 40s
- Champaign County: 1 female 80s
- Christian County: 1 female 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s
- Clinton County: 1 female 80s
- Coles County: 1 female 80s
- Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 males 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Franklin County: 1 male 90s
- Kane County: 1 female 70s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 70s
- Madison County: 1 female 90s
- Marion County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Perry County: 1 female 60s
- Randolph County: 1 male 70s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 70s
- Saline County: 1 female 80s
- Sangamon County: 1 male 90s
- Shelby County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
Meanwhile, of 12,472 new tests, 33 came back positive Wednesday in Champaign County, a rate of 0.3 percent.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate (0.6 percent) remained unchanged for the third straight day. The number of residents hospitalized with COVID-19 held at two.
Active cases were down 17, two 347. Recovered cases were up 50, to 4,701.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 170 active (down 16 from Tuesday), 2,396 total (up 16)
- 61821/Champaign: 35 active (up two from Tuesday), 477 total (up three)
- 61801/Urbana: 35 active (down six from Tuesday), 474 total (up one)
- 61822/Champaign: 29 active (up two from Tuesday), 366 total (up six)
- 61853/Mahomet: 17 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 186 total (up one)
- 61880/Tolono: 12 active (up one from Tuesday), 70 total (up two)
- 61802/Urbana: 11 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 347 total (up one)
- 61866/Rantoul: 10 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 323 total (up one)
- 61874/Savoy: 7 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 129 total (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 6 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 100 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 4 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 15 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 2 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 38 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 2 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 25 total (up one)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 2 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 17 total (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 1 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 26 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 1 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 9 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (down one from Tuesday), 7 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 1 active (up one from Tuesday), 3 total (up one)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 13 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 12 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 9 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 1 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals: 585,341 tests, 5,071 confirmed cases and 25 fatalities.
VERMILION COUNTY: Nine hospitalized, 10.6 percent seven-day positivity rate
Vermilion County followed up a 79-case Tuesday with a 34-case Wednesday, pushing its confirmed total to 948.
Of those, 242 are classified as active. The number of hospitalized residents grew by one, to nine, while the seven-day positivity rate increased slightly, from 10.5 to 10.6 percent.
The breakdown of new cases by age:
- Two toddlers
- Two preschoolers
- Two grade school-aged children
- One teen
- Three in their 20s
- Three in their 30s
- Two in their 40s
- Five in their 50s
- Four in their 60s
- Eight in their 70s
- Two in their 80s
Fifteen of the 34 new cases are family-related to new or to previously reported positive tests, county health Administrator Doug Toole said.
UI: 10,369 new tests, 25 new cases
The UI's seven-day positivity rate held at 0.3 percent Tuesday after 10,369 new tests produced 25 new cases.
Since Aug. 24, when classes began, there have been 2,270 unique cases of COVID-19 on campus.
Since Aug. 16, when move-in week kicked off, there have been 2,552 cases.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 10,369 new tests, 25 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 5: 11,142 new tests, 48 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 4,374 new tests, 7 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 3: 3,851 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 2: 10,765 new tests, 18 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 7,577 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 30: 10,354 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 29: 10,637 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 28: 10,736 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 27: 4,408 new tests, 28 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 26: 3,892 new tests, 17 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 25: 11,090 new tests, 41 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 24: 9,086 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 9,671 new tests, 28 new cases
- Tuesday. Sept. 22: 11,030 new tests, 62 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16: 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases
DOUGLAS COUNTY: Three new cases, 360 total
Douglas County added three new cases Wednesday, giving it 70 in the past two weeks and 360 in all.
The new cases involve:
- A 19-year-old woman
- A woman in her 80s
- A man in his 80s
PIATT COUNTY: Two new cases, one hospitalization
The number of confirmed cases in Piatt County grew by two Wednesday, to 169.
They involve a single positive test on both Monday (Cerro Gordo) and Tuesday (Mansfield), said David Remmert, administrator of the DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department.
One Piatt County resident is hospitalzied with COVID-19, Remmert said.