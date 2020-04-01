For 24/7 coverage, follow us on Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook.
Champaign County Health District: COVID-19 information
State map: COVID-19 cases by county
Dr. Tom Pliura said there were 50-75 cars waiting for his 9 a.m. drive-through COVID-19 testing event this morning when he arrived at 8:15 a.m. to set up.
Before he left, police were on site, he said.
Pliura said the church canceled the drive-through after public health officials called asking for the event to be shut down. But Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde said that’s not true — it was church officials who contacted her this morning seeking advice about whether to allow the drive-through to proceed, and she had no contact with the church before that time.
First Christian Church Pastor Jeff Sutton said Pryde is correct.
“We reached out to C-UPHD once we heard there were concerns,” he said.
Pliura said he still intends to provide COVID-19 testing, and he contacted Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office this morning seeking guidance.
“I’m really irritated,” Pliura said.
TESTING POSTPONED
This just in from First Christian Church in Champaign:
"In the interest of serving our local community, First Christian Church initially partnered with a local health care clinic to provide a mobile test site for COVID-19. After further conversation with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District and medical officials, we have been advised to postpone this partnership. All parties involved desire to bring health to our community in a safe and secure process. We are all in this journey together. We ask that we all honor the requests of our local officials and the 'Shelter in Place' order."
On Tuesday. an independent physician said he had obtained thousands of COVID-19 tests and would offer tests to the public at a drive-through test site in Champaign starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde said the church staff asked for her professional advice about going ahead with the drive-through, and she advised waiting until several questions that have been raised are answered.
“First of all, there is just no unfettered access to testing in this country,” she said.
Among questions are tests done outside the guidelines, insurance coverage for testing and what people may wind up paying. Just because Dr. Tom Pliura has promised he won’t bill anyone without coverage doesn’t mean the private labs processing the tests won’t, she said. “There’s no reason they can’t hold off until the questions are answered," she said.
MORNING BRIEFING:
— It will be May — at the earliest — before students can return to school, restaurants can seat customers and salons can cut hair again. With his stay-at-home order set to expire in a week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced it was extended through April.
“If we can end these orders earlier, I’ll be the first one to tell you when we can start to make strides toward normalcy again. But that time is not today. And it’s not April 7.”
— Seven COVID-19 patients are hospitalized at Carle. That includes the first resident of Vermilion County to test positive — only identified as a person in his or her 20s.
On the day that Douglas County’s total grew by two (to three), Champaign County’s rose to 29, adding five new positive tests — a male in his 80s, a male in his 50s, a male in his 30s, a female in her 40s and a female in her 50s.
— The 26 new deaths reported Tuesday represent the state’s largest single-day spike and pushed the total to 99. Tuesday’s fatalities include 17 Cook County residents, ranging in age from 50 to 90, and the second death in central Illinois’ McLean County, this time a male in his 70s.
The number of positive cases statewide grew by 937, to 5,994, with 35,225 people tested in all, officials said.
— As Champaign County officials tied a bow on March’s primary, Pritzker said November’s general election could require moving to a “significant amount or maybe all mail-in ballots — or at least giving people the opportunity to do that.”
Any such decision would require action by the General Assembly, he said, adding: “We have to find a way to get the Legislature together.”
DOC OFFERING TESTS
Dr. Tom Pliura, an independent physician, has obtained thousands of COVID-19 tests and will be offering tests to the public at a drive-through test site in Champaign starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
The tests will be available to anyone, he said.
Tests will be offered in the parking lot of First Christian Church, 3601 S. Staley Road, C, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
There will be three care teams administering the tests to people in their cars, Pliura said, “and I will be one of the testers.”
The way he sees it, Pliura said, it’s not working to tell people they might have COVID-19 but just go home and wait, “and nobody doing anything.”
“Guess what, there’s an independent provider who’s going to do the test,” he said. “It’s not like you should have to get down on your knees and kiss the ring to get a test.”
Pliura, a LeRoy-based doctor and lawyer who owns CampusTown Urgent Care at 631 E. Green St., C, said he has 8,000 tests available to start, and can get 8,000 more. He’ll be working with two private labs, Quest and LabCorp, which will be processing the tests and turning around results — he expects within three-to-four days, he said.
The tests will be administered without a charge, Pliura said.
Those with health insurance or who are covered through Medicaid can get the tests without a co-payment or deductible applied, Pliura said. He’ll bill their insurance, but no worries if your insurance won’t pay. If that’s the case, he said, he’ll write off the charge.
Pliura said he encountered some resistance to his plans from the Champaign Urbana Public Health District and others. District Administrator Julie Pryde said Carle, Christie Clinic, OSF HealthCare and University of Illinois McKinley Health Center have all been following Illinois Department of Public Health testing guidelines they’ve been provided.
And, she said, “there is no scarcity of testing out there.” She questioned the turnaround time on testing Pliura mentioned.
“We know LabCorp is taking seven days to get back,” she said.
Pryde said she also wondered if someone who is asymptomatic is tested now, whether that person’s health insurer would cover another test down the road if symptoms develop.
Her immediate concern for Pliura’s drive-through testing is that it’s done safely, and that there won’t be any crowds allowed to congregate that could help spread the virus, she said.
5 NEW CASES IN CHAMPAIGN COUNTY
The number of confirmed cases in Champaign County is up to 29.
Five new cases were reported today: a male in his 80s, a male in his 50s, a male in his 30s, a female in her 40s and a female in her 50s.
STAY AT HOME THROUGH APRIL
In his daily briefing, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that his stay-at-home order would remain in place at least through the end of April.
“We must not let up now,” said Pritzker, whose lockdown started at 5 p.m. March 21 and keeps all non-essential businesses closed.
Also, 937 more people in Illinois have confirmed cases of coronavirus, and 26 more people have died from the disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health said Tuesday.
Across the state, 5,994 have now been infected, and 99 have died. As of today, there are seven COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
The IDPH also reported that there are now 26 confirmed cases in Champaign County, up two from Monday.
SCHLARMAN ON HOLD THROUGH APRIL 30
Schlarman Academy on Tuesday became the first area high school to announce it is postponing athletic events beyond the current IHSA-mandated April 7 timeline.
The school's athletics Twitter account posted the following message: "Due to recent updates on Covid-19, @SchlarmanAcadmy athletic events, activities and practices have now been postponed through April 30th. Further updates to come."
April 8 still is the listed target date for IHSA spring athletic events to resume, though actions such as Chicago Public Schools being closed through April 20 suggest not all institutions will adhere to that timeframe if it remains in place.
VERMILION COUNTY REPORTS 1ST CASE
Vermilion County has its first positive COVID-19 case, according to Doug Toole, administrator of the county health department.
The person who tested positive is a Vermilion County resident in his or her 20s who is currently hospitalized in Champaign County.
The health department didn’t say whether the patient is a man or woman.
The Vermilion County Health Department’s communicable disease staff will begin its surveillance investigation, finding who the patient lives with, works with and spends time with so that determinations can be made about who needs to be fast-tracked for testing, Toole said.
“We are asking residents to continue to be vigilant. Practice social distancing, stay home unless necessary to leave, and wash hands frequently,” he said. “We have been preparing for this, and have been taking actions to try to minimize COVID-19’s impact on the community.”
MORNING BRIEFING
— On the day that Champaign County’s coronavirus case total grew by three, to 24 — males in their 80s and 40s and a female in her 30s — Ford County reported its first case, involving a man in his 70s who was hospitalized Monday.
— Asked about possibly extending his stay-at-home order beyond April 7, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said: “Because there’s so much we just don’t know ... I would say it’s something we have to consider, whether to extend and for how long.”
— Supplies to help with home learning are headed to 3,224 students in Urbana and 5,439 in Champaign, courtesy of a $4,000 grant from the recently formed COVID-19 Relief Fund and $1,000 from the CU Schools Foundation.
— Carle says there is no one-size-fits-all set of criteria for who will get tested locally. Anyone with a COVID-19 symptom is instead being urged to call a local hotline to be triaged on the phone, then await doctors’ instructions.
— The local COVID-19 hotlines those with any symptoms are being pointed to:
➜ Christie Clinic: 217-366-4070
➜ Carle: 217-902-6100
➜ OSF: 833-673-5669
➜ Health district: 217-239-7877