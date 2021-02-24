WEDNESDAY'S VACCINATION UPDATES: Among eligible adults, 9.9% of Champaign County now fully vaccinated; Piatt leads area with 23.5% of population receiving first dose
A man in his 70s became the 39th Douglas County resident to lose his life to COVID-19, local health officials reported Wednesday evening.
The news came on the same day that Ford County's health department announced its 43rd coronavirus-related death of the pandemic — involving a man in his 80s whose passing was "associated with an outbreak at Accolade Senior Living in Paxton."
Ford County reported nine new cases Wednesday. Douglas reported 12, ranging in age from a five-year-old girl to two men in their 50s.
REGION 6: Seven-day rate falls to 3.1%
The seven-day positivity rate for the 21-county region that covers East Central Illinois fell Wednesday to its lowest point in 217 days.
Region 6's rate dropped from 3.2 to 3.1 percent, matching where it last was on July 22.
Also down, for the 23rd straight day: hospitalizations in the region, which fell by three to 62, the lowest point since Aug. 4.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s positivity rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Wednesday are through Feb. 21).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the University of Illinois campus’ saliva testing. (If UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 0.9 percent).
Here's a look at Region 6's seven-day positivity rates since Feb. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Feb. 1: 4.4 percent
- Feb. 2: 4.0 percent
- Feb. 3: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 4: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 5: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 6: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 7: 3.7 percent
- Feb. 8: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 9: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 10: 3.9 percent
- Feb. 11: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 12: 3.7 percent
- Feb. 13: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 14: 3.5 percent
- Feb. 15: 3.5 percent
- Feb. 16: 3.3 percent
- Feb. 17: 3.2 percent
- Feb. 18: 3.4 percent
- Feb. 19: 3.4 percent
- Feb. 20: 3.2 percent
- Feb. 21: 3.1 percent
Below is a look at the seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Douglas: 9.7 percent (-0.6)
- Cumberland: 6.3 percent (-0.2)
- Ford: 6.0 percent (+0.4)
- Crawford: 4.5 percent (+0.1)
- Clay: 4.3 percent (-0.5)
- Champaign: 3.9 percent (-0.1)
- Clark: 3.8 percent (-0.9)
- Vermilion: 3.8 percent (—)
- Piatt: 3.2 percent (+0.1)
- Shelby: 3.2 percent (-0.3)
- Coles: 3.0 percent (-0.1)
- DeWitt: 3.0 percent (—)
- Edgar: 2.7 percent (+0.4)
- Moultrie: 2.7 percent (—)
- Effingham: 2.5 percent (-0.4)
- Iroquois: 1.5 percent (-0.4)
- Jasper: 1.1 percent (-2.9)
- Fayette: 1.0 percent (-0.1)
- Richland: 1.0 percent (-0.1)
- Lawrence 0.9 percent (+0.1)
- Macon 0.8 percent (—)
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Active case fall below 500
Of 13,793 new COVID-19 tests, 59 came back positive Wednesday, pushing Champaign County's pandemic total to 18,060.
Active cases — which numbered 770 two weeks ago — were down by 32, to 472, with 45 percent of the cases in the Champaign ZIP code that includes Campustown.
Hospitalizations held at 11.
The health district is monitoring 618 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, up 22 overnight.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 212 active (down 11)
- 61801/Urbana: 62 active (up three)
- 61821/Champaign: 33 active (down four)
- 61802/Urbana: 32 active (down five)
- 61853/Mahomet: 23 active (up four)
- 61822/Champaign: 22 active (down four)
- 61866/Rantoul: 21 active (down seven)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 14 active (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 11 active (down six)
- 61843/Fisher: 10 active (down two)
- 61847/Gifford: 7 active (up two)
- 61874/Savoy: 6 active (down one)
- 61849/Homer: 5 active (down one)
- 61864/Philo: 3 active (up two)
- 61877/Sidney: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (down one)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow 0 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus 0 active (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (down one)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,705,020 tests
- 18,060 confirmed cases
- 472 active cases
- 17,460 recovered cases
- 128 fatalities
- 11 county residents hospitalized
- 23,626 close contacts quarantined
- 2,835 close contacts that became positive
DeWITT/PIATT COUNTIES: Vaccinations back on track
Reports Steve Hoffman, editor of Community Media Group's Piatt County Journal-Republican:
Enough people canceled first-dose appointments for COVID-19 vaccines in DeWitt and Piatt counties to allow for already scheduled clinics to continue this week.
“We made a plea for patients to consider canceling their appointments if they weren't second doses or age 65 and older and vulnerable. It generated a number of cancellations and we should be fine now for the time being,” said DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Administrator Dave Remmert.
The health department will not be able to resume its pace of 1,650 vaccines per week that it had established last week until the supply chain ramps back up, but Remmert said he didn't “expect the shortage to last long.”
No new clinics are scheduled at this point. When they resume, SignUpGenius links will be posted at dewittpiatthealth.com and on the health department Facebook site.
Meanwhile, 14 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Piatt County Wednesday through Sunday, according to the latest release by the health agency. That brings the total for the pandemic to 1,360 cases and 14 deaths.
DeWitt County recorded 11 new cases during the most recent five-day reporting period, bringing its total to 1,314 cases and 22 deaths.
New cases by town:
DeWITT COUNTY: 11 NEW CASES
- Clinton, 7
- Lane, 1
- Classified as in "rural Dewitt County," 3
PIATT COUNTY: 14 NEW CASES
- Bement, 6
- Monticello, 4
- Mansfield, 2
- White Heath, 2
CARLE: 28 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 10 in Bloomington
Three of the 28 COVID patients hospitalized in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Wednesday by Carle Health.
In all, 40 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Carle's five facilities in the region, with three of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had 10 COVID patients (none in ICU).
Carle's Eureka and Richland Memorial hospitals each had one COVID patient, neither in ICU.
Below is an overview of daily totals since Feb. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Monday, Feb. 1: 53 patients, 11 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 58 patients, 11 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 58 patients, 10 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 59 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 5: 54 patients, 14 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 48 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 54 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 8: 54 patients, 8 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 54 patients, 10 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 41 patients, 9 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 11: 40 patients, 8 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 12: 48 patients, 7 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 13: 34 patients, 7 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 14: 32 patients, 7 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 15: 33 patients, 7 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 16: 34 patients, 7 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 17: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 18: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 19: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 20: 25 patients, 3 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 21: 24 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 22: 24 patients, 4 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 23: 25 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 24: 28 patients. 3 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Monday, Feb. 1: 9 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 10 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 13 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 15 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 5: 15 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 8 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 3 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 8: 2 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 2 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 3 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 11: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 12: 7 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 13: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 14: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 15: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 16: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 17: 4 patients, 0 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 18: 3 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 19: 4 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 20: 4 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 21: 4 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 22: 4 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 23: 7 patients, 0 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 24: 10 patients, 0 in ICU
Since March 2020, 1,331 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 284 hospitalized patients have died.
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS: 32 new cases, 0.4 percent seven-day rate
Twenty-six new cases emerged from 10,453 tests Tuesday on the UI campus, according to data updated Wednesday.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate held at 0.3 percent.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases on campus since Feb. 1:
- Monday, Feb. 1: 14,164 new tests, 66 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 10,242 new tests, 41 new cases
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 9,518 new tests, 30 new cases
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 9,432 new tests, 36 new cases
- Friday, Feb. 5: 11,083 new tests, 56 new cases
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 4,842 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 6,363 new tests, 42 new cases
- Monday, Feb. 8: 13,457 new tests, 78 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 10,549 new tests, 71 new cases
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 9,232 new tests, 44 new cases
- Thursday, Feb. 11: 10,183 new tests, 38 new cases
- Friday, Feb. 12: 10,558 new tests, 29 new cases
- Saturday, Feb. 13: 4,638 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Feb. 14: 6,265 new tests, 30 new cases
- Monday, Feb. 15: 10,689 new tests, 51 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 16: 8,218 new tests, 43 new cases
- Wednesday, Feb. 17: 10,656 new tests, 37 new cases
- Thursday, Feb. 18: 10,346 new tests, 41 new cases
- Friday, Feb. 19: 10,655 new tests, 29 new cases
- Saturday, Feb. 20: 4,983 new tests, 12 new cases
- Sunday, Feb. 21: 6,934 new tests, 13 new cases
- Monday, Feb. 22: 13,860 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 23: 10,453 new tests, 26 new cases