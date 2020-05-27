Subscribe: Print or online
Of 389 new COVID-19 tests reported Wednesday in Champaign County, 15 — or 4 percent — came back positive.
The total number of confirmed cases rose to 583. Of those, 434 are considered recovered and 142 are active. Six residents remained hospitalized.
Eight of the 15 new cases were reported in Urbana’s 61802 ZIP code.
An updated rundown of cases by ZIP, according to C-U Public Health District data, which doesn't distinguish between active and recovered:
— 61866/Rantoul: 146 (up two from Tuesday)
— 61821/Champaign: 107 (up two from Tuesday)
— 61820/Champaign: 98 (no change from Tuesday)
— 61802/Urbana: 88 (up eight from Tuesday)
— 61822/Champaign: 48 (up two from Tuesday)
— 61801/Urbana: 41 (up one from Tuesday)
— 61874/Savoy: 15 (no change from Tuesday)
— 61853/Mahomet: 12 (no change from Tuesday)
— 60949/Ludlow: 6 (no change from Tuesday)
— 61863/Pesotum: 5 (no change from Tuesday)
— 61880/Tolono: 5 (no change from Tuesday)
— 61873/St. Joseph: 4 (no change from Tuesday)
— 61849/Homer: 2 (no change from Tuesday)
— 61878/Thomasboro: 2 (no change from Tuesday)
— 61843/Fisher: 1 (no change from Tuesday)
— 61847/Gifford: 1 (no change from Tuesday)
— 61862/Penfield: 1 (no change from Tuesday)
— 61877/Sidney: 1 (no change from Tuesday)
5,000 DEATHS IN ILLINOIS
On the day that the national death toll reached 100,000, Illinois became the sixth state to surpass 5,000 coronavirus-related fatalities, with the addition of 160 on Wednesday.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, 5,083 Illinoisans who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced. Nationally, only New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Michigan and Pennsylvania have lost more lives.
Illinois also reported 1,111 newly confirmed cases, pushing the state total to 114,306.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 17,179 tests for a one-day positivity rate of 6.47 percent.
The deaths announced Wednesday spanned 17 of the state's 102 counties:
— Clinton County: 1 male 60s.
— Coles County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 100-plus.
— Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 4 males 50s, 8 females 60s, 14 males 60s, 7 females 70s, 20 males 70s, 17 females 80s, 13 males 80s, 8 females 90s, 4 males 90s, 1 unknown 90s.
— DuPage County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s.
— Kane County: 1 female 60s, 3 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s.
— Kankakee County: 1 female 80s.
— Lake County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 4 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 7 females 90s, 2 males 90s.
— Madison County: 1 unknown 70s.
— McDonough County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s.
— McHenry County: 1 male 80s.
— McLean County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s.
— Randolph County: 1 female 80s.
— Rock Island County: 1 female 80s.
— Sangamon County: 1 female 80s.
— Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s.
— Williamson County: 1 male 50s.
— Winnebago County: 1 female 50s.
NO OUTDOOR SEATING IN URBANA STREETS
Urbana has created a COVID-19 Outdoor Seating Permit that businesses will need to apply for, but it won’t close down any streets.
“There will be no City of Urbana street closures for outdoor dining purposes,” an announcement from the city said Wednesday. “Also, live or amplified music will not be accommodated at this juncture.”
In their applications, businesses will need to share what their plans are for outdoor trash, restroooms, hand sanitation for customers, where customers will wait and contact tracing.
They’ll also need to include a proposed outdoor seating area, a path for pedestrians to travel around and through the seating area, how cars will enter and exit, and where any tents will be located, if necessary.
“Be assured that the City of Urbana staff is committed to working with you to accommodate your individual needs and timing for your outdoor dining opening,” the announcement said.
Danville also announced outdoor seating guidelines Wednesday, also limiting it to property owned and leased by the business.
Tables will need to be set back at least 5 feet from the road and not interfere with pedestrian traffic.
Champaign is still working on its guidelines for outdoor seating.
The city said last week that it is planning to create three "Downtown Picnic Parks" on portions of closed streets where customers can eat their carryout orders from local restaurants.
It's also planning to let restaurants use their parking lots for outdoor dining.