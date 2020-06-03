For the second straight day, just eight new COVID-19 cases were added to Champaign County’s total, which now stands at 662.
Even more encouraging was the daily positivity rate reported Wednesday — 1.5 percent, with 550 tests logged in the previous 24 hours.
The county’s cumulative rate since the start of the pandemic fell to 4.0 percent.
Of 662 cases, 550 are considered recovered and 105 are active. The number of residents hospitalized remained six.
For the first time in several weeks, just one new case was reported in all of Champaign-Urbana.
Rantoul had four of the eight new cases, with Mahomet adding two and St. Joseph one.
Here's an updated rundown of Champaign County cases by ZIP code, according to C-U Public Health District data, which doesn't distinguish between active and recovered:
— 61866/Rantoul: 162 (up four from Tuesday)
— 61821/Champaign: 121 (no change)
— 61802/Urbana: 110 (up one)
— 61820/Champaign: 106 (no change)
— 61822/Champaign: 56 (no change)
— 61801/Urbana: 48 (no change)
— 61874/Savoy: 15 (no change)
— 61853/Mahomet: 15 (up two)
— 60949/Ludlow: 6 (no change)
— 61863/Pesotum: 5 (no change)
— 61873/St. Joseph: 5 (up one)
— 61880/Tolono: 5 (no change)
— 61849/Homer: 2 (no change)
— 61878/Thomasboro: 2 (no change)
— 61843/Fisher: 1 (no change)
— 61847/Gifford: 1 (no change)
— 61862/Penfield: 1 (no change)
— 61877/Sidney: 1 (no change)
****
IDPH: 982 CASES, 97 FATALITIES
Statewide, new cases were slightly under 1,000 (982) and deaths were just shy of 100 (97) in a promising weekday report from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Illinois’ totals increased to 123,830 cases (in 101 of 102 counties) and 5,621 deaths.
With 24,471 specimens tested in the previous 24 hours, the state’s seven-day positivity rate stands at 6 percent.
Lives were lost in 15 counties:
— Coles County: 1 male 70s.
— Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 3 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 2 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 7 males 70s, 8 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 9 females 90s, 6 males 90s.
— DeKalb County: 1 female 90s.
— DuPage County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 90s.
— Kane County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s.
— Kankakee County: 1 male 60s.
— Lake County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s.
— Madison County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s.
— McHenry County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 90s.
— Peoria County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s.
— St. Clair County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 100-plus.
— Stephenson County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s.
— Union County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s.
— Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 90s.
— Winnebago County: 1 male 70s.