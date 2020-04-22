Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low near 50F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low near 50F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.