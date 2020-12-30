Forty-seven more inmates tested positive for COVID-19 at the Danville Correctional Center, according to new data reported by the Illinois Department of Corrections on Wednesday.
That drove the number of active cases among inmates up to 610, the largest outbreak at any IDOC-run prison.
Staff cases dropped by one Wednesday, to 50, according to IDOC.
Meanwhile, the Vermilion County Health Department reported 176 new cases Wednesday, pushing its pandemic total to 5,708.
With 170 residents being released from isolation, the county has 714 active cases, including those at the prison.
Thirty-nine COVID-positive residents are hospitalized.
How Wednesday’s newly reported cases break down by age:
- Two in their 90s
- Six in their 80s
- Seven in their 70s
- 29 in their 60s
- 12 in their 50s
- 26 in their 40s
- 28 in their 30s
- 23 in their 20s
- 14 teens
- 10 grade-school-aged children,
- Six pre-schoolers
- Two toddlers
FORD COUNTY: One of two fatalities linked to long-term care facility
Men in their 70s and 80s became the 36th and 37th Ford County residents to lose their lives to COVID-19, county health officials reported Wednesday.
The death of the resident in his 70s was “associated with an outbreak at Heritage Health in Gibson City,” according to the Ford County Public Health Department.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Ford rose by 14 Wednesday, to 1,230.
Of those, 738 are classified as confirmed and 492 as probable.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Recovered cases up by 88, active up by 43
Of 3,254 new tests, 131 came back positive Wednesday in Champaign County, pushing its pandemic total to 13,789.
Active cases were up by 43, to 640. Recovered cases were up by 88, to 13,061.
Eight county residents were hospitalized with COVID, and the public health was monitoring 1,051 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health data:
- 61821/Champaign: 112 active (up 14), 1,730 total (up 26)
- 61822/Champaign: 105 active (down one), 1,367 total (up 11)
- 61820/Champaign: 63 active (down eight), 4,140 total (up seven)
- 61802/Urbana: 60 active (up one), 1,099 total (up 11)
- 61853/Mahomet: 59 active (up two), 760 total (up 10)
- 61866/Rantoul: 50 active (up 11), 1,162 total (up 17)
- 61801/Urbana: 46 active (up eight), 1,208 total (up 13)
- 61874/Savoy: 28 active (up three), 471 total (up nine)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 21 active (up two), 425 total (up six)
- 61880/Tolono: 20 active (unchanged), 323 total (up one)
- 61864/Philo: 11 active (up three), 105 total (up five)
- 61877/Sidney: 11 active (up two), 96 total (up one)
- 61843/Fisher: 10 active (up one), 152 total (up three)
- 61859/Ogden: 7 active (unchanged), 72 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 5 active (unchanged), 135 total (up one)
- 61840/Dewey: 5 active (up two), 46 total (up three)
- 61816/Broadlands: 5 active (unchanged), 36 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 4 active (unchanged), 72 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 4 active (up three), 36 total (up three)
- 61863/Pesotum: 3 active (down one), 59 total (up one)
- 61849/Homer: 2 active (unchanged), 76 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 2 active (unchanged), 38 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 2 active (up two), 32 total (up two)
- 61845/Foosland: 2 active (up two), 31 total (up two)
- 61872/Sadorus: 2 active (down one), 29 total (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 2 active (unchanged), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged), 50 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged), 17 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD:
- 1,253,098 tests
- 13,789 confirmed cases
- 88 fatalities
- 8 county residents hospitalized
- 18,151 close contacts quarantined
- 1,980 close contacts that became positive
DOUGLAS COUNTY: 28th death, 10 new cases
A woman in her 80s became the 28th Douglas County resident to lose their life to COVID-19, local health officials said Wednesday.
The county reported 10 new cases, giving it 1,920 for the pandemic.
The new cases ranged in age from 1 to 90s:
- A 1-year-old girl
- Boys aged 10 and 17
- A man in his 20s
- Four men and one woman in their 30s
- A man in his 90s
REGION 6: Seven-day positivity rate holds at 8.3 percent
Region 6’s seven-day positivity rate held at 8.3 percent Wednesday when testing totals from the Sunday after Christmas were factored in.
Results from just 2,733 tests of residents in the 21 counties that make up Region 6 came back on Dec. 27, with 251 of those positive, a daily rate of 9.2 percent.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Wednesday are through Dec. 27).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the UI campus’ saliva testing (if UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 5.7 percent, unchanged from a day earlier).
A look at the Region 6 rates since Dec. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Dec. 1: 12.4 percent
- Dec. 2: 12.5 percent
- Dec. 3: 12.1 percent
- Dec. 4: 12.2 percent
- Dec. 5: 11.9 percent
- Dec. 6: 12.0 percent
- Dec. 7: 11.7 percent
- Dec. 8: 11.2 percent
- Dec. 9: 10.8 percent
- Dec. 10: 10.5 percent
- Dec. 11: 9.2 percent
- Dec. 12: 9.1 percent
- Dec. 13: 8.6 percent
- Dec. 14: 8.5 percent
- Dec. 15: 8.4 percent
- Dec. 16: 8.2 percent
- Dec. 17: 8.2 percent
- Dec. 18: 9.1 percent
- Dec. 19: 9.0 percent
- Dec. 20: 9.3 percent
- Dec. 21: 9.1 percent
- Dec. 22: 9.1 percent
- Dec. 23: 9.0 percent
- Dec. 24: 8.6 percent
- Dec. 25: 8.6 percent
- Dec. 26: 8.3 percent
- Dec. 27: 8.3 percent
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Clay: 12.7 percent (+0.1)
- Douglas: 12.7 percent (—)
- Effingham: 12.1 percent (+1.5)
- Clark: 11.9 percent (-0.3)
- Vermilion: 11.2 percent (-0.2)
- Moultrie: 11.0 percent (-0.9)
- Cumberland: 10.5 percent (-1.2)
- Lawrence: 10.5 percent (+0.4)
- Jasper: 10.3 percent (-1.3)
- Richland: 10.0 percent (+0.9)
- DeWitt: 9.8 percent (-0.4)
- Coles: 9.7 percent (-0.6)
- Fayette: 9.1 percent (+1.7)
- Shelby: 8.9 percent (+0.8)
- Ford: 8.5 percent (-0.6)
- Edgar: 7.3 percent (-0.6)
- Piatt: 6.7 percent (-0.9)
- Macon: 6.5 percent (—)
- Champaign: 6.0 percent (-0.1)
- Iroquois: 5.7 percent (+0.1)
- Crawford: 4.6 percent (-0.3)
If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 2.3 percent, down from 2.4 percent from the day prior.
PIATT COUNTY: 17 new cases, 1,076 total
Reports Steve Hoffman, editor of Community Media Group's Piatt County Journal-Republican:
Piatt County recorded 17 new positive tests for COVID-19 on Monday and Tuesday, bringing its total to 1,076 cases for the year.
“We continue to monitor an outbreak at the Piatt County Nursing Home,” said DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert.
A total of 30 residents and 21 staff have tested positive at the nursing home, and two deaths have been recorded.
Fourteen new cases were reported in DeWitt County Monday and Tuesday. Its total for the pandemic is 931.
Remmert said additional doses of the vaccine for COVID-19 have been received in both counties, and that they are earmarked for frontline health care workers.
“We will continue to alert the public as additional priorities are announced,” he added.
New cases by town:
PIATT COUNTY
- Monticello, 9
- Mansfield, 4
- Milmine, 2
- Bement, 1
- White Heath, 1
DeWITT COUNTY
- Clinton, 6
- Farmer City, 6
- Lane, 1
- Wapella, 1
CARLE: 60 COVID patients in Urbana, 26 in Bloomington
Twelve of the 60 COVID-positive patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Wednesday by Carle Health.
In all, 105 patients with COVID were hospitalized Wednesday in Carle facilities, with 18 of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had 26 COVID-positive patients (four in ICU) while Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney had 10 (two in ICU).
Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center had six COVID patients, and Carle Eureka Hospital had three, none of whom were in intensive care.
Below is an overview of December’s daily totals for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals. (Carle began publicly reporting data on Nov. 18).
URBANA
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 61 patients, 8 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 62 patients, 9 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 4: 66 patients, 10 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 62 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 67 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 7: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 70 patients, 15 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 10: 82 patients, 22 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 11: 87 patients, 22 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 12: 94 patients, 25 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 13: 94 patients, 22 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 14: 88 patients, 23 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 15: 92 patients, 25 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 16: 75 patients, 22 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 17: 68 patients, 22 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 18: 60 patients, 18 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 19: 62 patients, 17 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 20: 63 patients, 16 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 21: 62 patients, 15 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 22: 54 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 23: 58 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 24: 60 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 25: 54 patients, 12 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 26: 55 patients, 11 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 27: 47 patients, 10 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 28: 52 patients, 12 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 29: 56 patients, 14 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 29: 60 patients, 12 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 4: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 15 patients, 4 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 15 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 7: 17 patients, 3 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 20 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 18 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 10: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 11: 21 patients, 3 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 12: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 13: 27 patients, 6 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 15: 27 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 16: 21 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 17: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 18: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 19: 22 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 20: 20 patients, 5 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 21: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 22: 19 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 23: 24 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 24: 22 patients, 3 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 25: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 26: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 27: 30 patients, 6 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 28: 32 patients, 6 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 29: 28 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 29: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
Since March, 870 COVID-positive patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 186 hospitalized patients have died.
STATE: 7,374 new cases, 178 fatalities
Of 74,573 new tests, 7,374 came back positive statewide Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate was up slightly, rising from 7.4 to 7.6 percent.
IDPH on Wednesday also reported another 178 lives lost to COVID-19:
- Adams County: 1 male 60s
- Boone County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
- Bureau County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s
- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 4 males 50s, 3 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 13 males 70s, 10 females 80s, 9 males 80s, 6 females 90s, 6 males 90s, 1 female 100+
- Cumberland County: 1 female 60s
- DeKalb County: 1 male 60s
- DuPage County: 2 males 50s, 3 females 70s, 4 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 males 90s
- Effingham County: 1 female 80s
- Ford County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Franklin County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- Iroquois County: 1 male 80s
- Jefferson County: 1 female 80s
- Kane County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Kankakee County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 90s
- Knox County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- Logan County: 1 male 80s
- Macon County: 2 females 70s, 2 males 90s
- Macoupin County: 2 males 70s
- McHenry County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
- McLean County: 1 male 80s
- Morgan County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
- Moultrie County: 1 male 80s
- Peoria County: 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 males 80s
- Perry County: 1 female 60s
- Randolph County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 70s, 3 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s
- Tazewell County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Vermilion County: 1 male 50s
- Wabash County: 1 female 80s
- Warren County: 1 male 80s
- White County: 1 male 80s
- Whiteside County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 90s, 1 female 100-plus
- Woodford County: 1 female 90s
GOVERNOR’S OFFICE: Illinois delivers more than 269,000 vaccines; 126,111 vaccinated thus far
Reports Sarah Mansur of our Springfield-based news partner, Capitol News Illinois:
As Illinois’ COVID-19 hospitalization and case numbers have stabilized since the second-wave highs last month, the governor’s office announced 126,211 vaccinations were administered throughout the state, including Chicago.
The state has delivered 108,225 vaccine doses of Pfizer and 161,400 doses of Moderna to hospitals throughout the state, not including Chicago, according to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s spokesperson.
As of Tuesday night, 4,244 in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease of 69 from the prior day, leaving roughly 28 percent of hospital beds available statewide.
Of those, 882 COVID-19 patients were in the ICU, a decrease of 22 from the prior day, and 496 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators, a decrease of 10 from the day prior. That left about 22 percent of ICU beds available statewide, and about 72 percent of ventilators available statewide.
The preliminary seven-day statewide case positivity rate from Dec. 23 through Dec. 29, is 7.6 percent, which is two-tenths of a percentage point higher than the seven-day average case positivity rate reported Tuesday.
The seven-day statewide case positivity rate has remained below 8 percent for 11 consecutive days. From Nov. 7 to Dec. 7, that rate stayed above 10 percent, prompting Pritzker to implement Tier 3 mitigations throughout the state on Nov. 20.
Out of the state’s 11 mitigation regions, only four regions — Regions 3, 4, 5 and 10 — have not met the conditions laid out by the Pritzker administration to return to Tier 2 mitigations, from Tier 3.
The other six regions have experienced a test positivity rate less than 12 percent for three consecutive days, had greater than 20 percent available intensive care unit and medical or surgical bed availability for three consecutive days, and saw a decline in the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital in at least 7 out of the last 10 days.
Although Tier 2 mitigations still prohibit indoor dining at restaurants or bars, a return to Tier 2 mitigations would lessen strict capacity limits at retail stores and other Illinois businesses, and allow casinos and video gambling terminals to reopen, for example.
When Pritzker was asked about returning to Tier 2 last week, he said has no immediate plans to lift the Tier 3 mitigations currently in effect statewide.
“The challenge that we have is, what we don't want to do is swing back and forth between mitigations and not having mitigations within days or a week or two of one another,” Pritzker said. “We need to bring it down even further and for a longer period of time.”
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS: 17 new cases, 0.6 seven-day positivity rate
Seventeen new cases emerged from 2,107 new tests Tuesday on campus, a rate of 0.8 percent, according to UI data updated Wednesday.
The seven-day positivity rose from 0.4 to 0.6 percent.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Tuesday, Dec. 29: 2,107 new tests, 17 new cases
- Monday, Dec. 28: 2,295 new tests, 20 new cases
- Sunday, Dec. 27: 1,697 new tests, 10 new cases
- Saturday, Dec. 26: 1,536 new tests, 15 new cases
- Friday, Dec. 25: No testing for holiday
- Thursday, Dec. 24: No testing for holiday
- Wednesday, Dec. 23: 4,872 new tests, 8 new cases
- Tuesday, Dec. 22: 3,415 new tests, 9 new cases
- Monday, Dec. 21: 4,807 new tests, 14 new cases
- Sunday, Dec. 20: 2,125 new tests, four new cases
- Saturday, Dec. 19: 2,464 new tests, eight new cases
- Friday, Dec. 18: 5,789 new tests, six new cases
- Thursday, Dec. 17: 5,778 new tests, 11 new cases
- Wednesday, Dec. 16: 5,692 new tests, 14 new cases
- Tuesday, Dec. 15: 5,220 new tests, 13 new cases
- Monday, Dec. 14: 7,660 new tests, 12 new cases
- Sunday, Dec. 13: 3,690 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Dec. 12: 2,919 new tests, 5 new cases
- Friday, Dec. 12: 6,366 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 10: 6,274 new tests, 12 new cases
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 7,148 new tests, 22 new cases
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 5,847 new tests, 27 new cases
- Monday, Dec. 7: 8,618 new tests, 34 new cases
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 4,134 new tests, 25 new cases
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 3,304 new tests, 20 new cases
- Friday, Dec. 4: 7,032 new tests, 25 new cases
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 6,683 new tests, 23 new cases
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 7,542 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 5,795 new tests, 26 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 30: 9,341 new tests, 71 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 29: 4,121 new tests, 21 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 28: 3,717 new tests, 33 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 27: No testing for holiday
- Thursday, Nov. 26: No testing for holiday
- Wednesday, Nov. 25: 5,836 new tests, 14 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 24: 4,536 new tests, 13 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 23: 5,607 new tests, 26 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 3,291 new tests, 19 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 3,601 new tests, 12 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 20: 11,278 new tests, 34 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 10,424 new tests, 26 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 10,462 new tests, 34 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 17: 10,255 new tests, 40 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 16: 13,545 new tests, 51 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 15: 6,280 new tests, 21 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 14: 4,639 new tests, 12 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 13: 11,351 new tests, 32 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 12: 9,715 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 11: 11,071 new tests, 50 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 10: 10,324 new tests, 57 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 9: 11,800 new tests, 76 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 8: 5,339 new tests, 29 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 7: 4,016 new tests, 21 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 6: 10,429 new tests, 48 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 5: 8,895 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 4: 11,537 new tests, 80 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 3: 5,941 new tests, 40 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 2: 11,956 new tests, 82 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 1 4,823 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 31: 3,522 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 30: 10,787 new tests, 39 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 29: 8,980 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 28: 9,579 new tests, 34 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 27: 10,294 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 26: 11,112 new tests, 74 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 25: 4,935 new tests, 23 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 24: 3,870 new tests, 15 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 23: 9,284 new tests, 22 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 22: 8,581 new tests, 23 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 21: 9,639 new tests, 20 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 20: 9,964 new cases, 18 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 19: 10,611 new tests, 18 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 18: 4,320 new tests, 6 new tests
- Saturday, Oct. 17: 3,666 new tests, 2 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 16: 9,700 new tests, 9 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 15: 7,777 new tests, 9 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 9,322 new tests, 11 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 10,057 new tests, 14 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 12: 9,573 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4,358 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 3,574 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 9: 9,867 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 7,953 new tests, 14 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 9,780 new tests, 21 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 10,369 new tests, 25 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 5: 11,142 new tests, 48 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 4,374 new tests, 7 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 3: 3,851 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 2: 10,765 new tests, 18 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 7,577 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 30: 10,354 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 29: 10,637 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 28: 10,736 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 27: 4,408 new tests, 28 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 26: 3,892 new tests, 17 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 25: 11,090 new tests, 41 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 24: 9,086 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 9,671 new tests, 28 new cases
- Tuesday. Sept. 22: 11,030 new tests, 62 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16: 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases