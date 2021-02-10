CHAMPAIGN -- Four more Champaign County residents have lost their lives to COVID-19.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District reported the latest deaths Wednesday, raising the county’s total COVID fatalities to 116.
Also Wednesday, the public health district reported 122 new COVID cases, for a total to date of 17,186.
Of those, 770 were active, up 13 from Tuesday.
More to know:
-- The number of county residents hospitalized with COVID was down by three, to 25.
-- The public health district had 926 close contacts of cases in quarantine, 14 fewer than the day before.
-- Results were drawn from 10,586 new tests done in the past day.